Ketel Marte Trade To Blue Jays Could Skyrocket His Fantasy Value

The idea of a Ketel Marte trade to the Toronto Blue Jays has quickly become one of the most talked-about potential moves in MLB. With the Blue Jays losing Bo Bichette in the offseason, they are searching for a proven middle-of-the-order bat to help them contend for the World Series.

Marte’s combination of power, on-base skills, and positional versatility makes him an ideal fit, while the Arizona Diamondbacks could use the trade to restock their farm system with controllable pitching, MLB-ready talent, and a top shortstop prospect.

This trade would have major implications not only for the teams involved but also for fantasy managers, as Marte’s move to Toronto could significantly boost his production and overall value.

Let’s dive in.

Toronto Blue Jays- Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Blue Jays Acquire:

2B Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Acquire:

LHP Ricky Tiedemann

UTIL Davis Schneider

SS Arjun Nimmala

In 2025, Marte hit .283 AVG with 28 HR, 72 RBI, 87 runs, 4 SB, and an .893 OPS. Moving to the Blue Jays lineup would likely increase his runs and RBIs thanks to stronger lineup protection and a more potent supporting cast.

While his stolen bases are modest, his power-speed balance makes him a top-tier fantasy asset, likely moving him into top-10 2B/OF value territory in redraft leagues. In points-based leagues, he adds consistent HR and run production with excellent OBP contributions.

Mar 15, 2024; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ricky Tiedemann (70) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers at TD Ballpark. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Tiedemann did not pitch in 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, so his fantasy impact is currently projective. If he returns healthy in 2026, he could provide 10–12 K/9 upside with mid-rotation SP value, making him valuable in dynasty leagues as a high-upside future starter.

In redraft leagues, he may require a handcuff or prospect stash approach, but his controllable years make him an attractive asset for a rebuilding team like the Diamondbacks.

Schneider’s 2025 season yielded .234 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI, 36 walks, 3 SB, .797 OPS in just 82 games. He profiles as a solid utility bat with on-base skills and occasional power.

In fantasy terms, he’s more of a depth piece or bench option, especially in OBP-friendly leagues, but could contribute 10–15 HR and 35–40 RBI over a full season if given everyday playing time. His upside is limited but provides immediate MLB-ready value.

Feb 28, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Arjun Nimmala (18) throws to first fro an out against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In High-A 2025, Nimmala posted .224 AVG, 13 HR, 61 RBI, 17 SB, .313 OBP, .381 SLG. While not yet an MLB contributor, he offers rookie league upside with a 20/20 power-speed profile.

In dynasty leagues, he is a long-term fantasy asset, especially if he earns MLB playing time in 2026–2027. Redraft managers would view him as a stochastic gamble, but his combination of speed and emerging power makes him intriguing for deeper league stashes.

Why The Blue Jays Make The Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays would make this trade to acquire Ketel Marte, especially after losing Bo Bichette in the offseason.

Marte’s 2025 line of .283 AVG, 28 HR, 72 RBI, 87 runs, and an .893 OPS provides the Blue Jays with a middle-of-the-order bat who can fill both second base and outfield, immediately replacing some of the offensive firepower lost with Bichette’s departure.

Toronto’s goal is to get back to the World Series, and adding a proven, versatile hitter like Marte strengthens their lineup, boosts run production, and gives them a reliable star to compete at the highest level without relying solely on unproven prospects.

Why The Diamondbacks Make The Trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks would make this trade to accelerate their rebuild and restock their farm system with controllable talent.

By trading Ketel Marte to Toronto, the Diamondbacks would receive Ricky Tiedemann, Davis Schneider, and Arjun Nimmala, giving them a mix of high-upside pitching, MLB-ready depth, and a top shortstop prospect.

This approach spreads risk across multiple players rather than relying on a single star, helping Arizona build a more flexible and sustainable roster.

While Marte is a proven performer, the trade positions the Diamondbacks for long-term success by acquiring assets that could become core contributors over the next several seasons.

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