MLB Mock Trade: Braves Acquire Outfielder Lars Nootbaar from Cardinals

A trade involving Lars Nootbaar would immediately draw attention because he is a proven everyday outfielder with strong on-base skills, solid defense, and versatility across the outfield.

For a team like the Atlanta Braves to acquire him, it would likely take a combination of controllable MLB talent and promising prospects.

Nootbaar’s two years of team control make him a valuable addition, but his recent injuries and performance history mean the price would be significant but not blockbuster.

Let’s take a closer look at what it would take for the Braves to bring him in and how such a trade might be structured to meet both their immediate outfield needs, especially with Jurickson Profar out for the season, and the Cardinals’ desire for assets that can contribute now or in the future.

Atlanta Braves- St. Louis Cardinals MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Braves Acquire

OF Lars Nootbaar

Cardinals Acquire

SP Bryce Elder

SS John Gil

Nootbaar would provide moderate to high fantasy value, especially in OBP-focused leagues.



As an everyday outfielder, he brings a solid combination of power and speed, hitting 13 home runs, scoring 68 runs, and offering some stolen base upside in 2025.

His versatility across left and right field also increases lineup flexibility in daily fantasy or multi-position leagues.

The main concerns are his inconsistent batting average and recent injuries, which can make him less reliable in standard 5×5 formats. Overall, he’s a useful middle-tier starting outfielder who can contribute to runs, OBP, and counting stats.

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during spring training at CoolToday Park. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Elder offers moderate fantasy value primarily in points-based or ratio leagues.

As a regular starter in 2025, he pitched 156.1 innings with 131 strikeouts, giving fantasy managers a chance for counting stats and win opportunities.

However, his 5.30 ERA and 1.39 WHIP limit his value in traditional roto leagues, as inconsistent performances can hurt ERA and WHIP ratios.

Elder’s upside comes from his youth and potential for improvement, making him more appealing in dynasty leagues where he can be developed over multiple seasons.

June 18, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Augusta GreenJackets infielder John Gil (7) | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gil has low immediate fantasy relevance since he played in the minor leagues in 2025.

He displayed promising tools with a .252 batting average, 7 home runs, 49 RBIs, and an impressive 54 stolen bases, along with a .348 OBP.

His elite speed makes him a high-upside prospect for stolen bases once he reaches the majors.

The main limitations are his current lack of MLB experience and modest power and batting average. Gil’s fantasy value is largely in dynasty formats, where he could become a valuable base-stealing contributor once promoted.

Why The Braves Make The Trade

The Atlanta Braves would have a strong incentive to trade for Lars Nootbaar by sending Bryce Elder and John Gil to the St. Louis Cardinals because of their pressing need in the outfield following Jurickson Profar’s suspension for the entire season.

Nootbaar would provide a reliable everyday option to fill that void, bringing strong on-base skills, solid defensive ability, and the versatility to play multiple outfield positions.

His left-handed bat would also help balance a lineup anchored by power hitters like Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Austin Riley, making it harder for opposing teams to exploit matchups.

From the Braves’ perspective, the trade is feasible because they can leverage pitching depth by including Elder, along with a low-level prospect in Gil, to acquire a controllable outfielder who can stabilize the lineup for the duration of Profar’s suspension and help keep their playoff aspirations on track.

Why The Cardinals Make The Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals would consider making a trade like sending Lars Nootbaar to the Atlanta Braves for Bryce Elder and John Gil because it directly addresses two of their biggest organizational priorities: pitching depth and long-term infield development.

Nootbaar, while a productive everyday outfielder with good on-base skills, carries some injury risk and has only two years of team control remaining.

By acquiring Elder, the Cardinals add a controllable mid-rotation starter who can contribute immediately at the MLB level, filling a rotation need that has been a persistent concern.

Meanwhile, John Gil provides a low-level, high-upside infield prospect who can develop into a future contributor, helping the Cardinals maintain a strong farm system pipeline.

This trade allows St. Louis to balance short-term competitiveness with long-term roster building, converting a valuable outfielder into two assets that address both immediate and future needs.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News