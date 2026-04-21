Kris Bubic Mock Trade: How the Former All-Star Elevates the Reds' Rotation and Fantasy Value

A mock trade centered on Kris Bubic is intriguing because he’s a former All-Star on an expiring contract, giving him strong short-term value for contenders. He can immediately stabilize a rotation and provide reliable innings without a long-term commitment, making him a typical trade deadline target.

For the Kansas City Royals, this creates a clear sell-high opportunity—if Bubic is performing well, moving him now could maximize his return before free agency and turn a short-term asset into controllable young talent for the future.

Here’s what it would take for the Reds to acquire him:

Cincinnati Reds - Kansas City Royals MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Reds Acquire:

SP Kris Bubic

Royals Acquire:

SS Edwin Arroyo

RHP Mason Morris

Fantasy Impact

Kris Bubic → Reds

Bubic’s move to the Reds would be a mixed fantasy shift. His 2026 line (~3.97 ERA, 26 K in 22.2 IP, ~1.06 WHIP) shows solid early production, especially in strikeouts.

However, pitching in Great American Ball Park (a hitter-friendly park) likely raises his ERA and HR risk, even if the Reds’ offense helps him pick up more wins. Net effect: slight downgrade in ratios, slight upgrade in win potential—he remains a back-end fantasy starter or streaming option.

Edwin Arroyo → Royals

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (80) fields a groundball in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arroyo’s 2026 stats (.275 AVG, .365 OBP, .803 OPS, 3 HR, 4 SB) point to a well-rounded but not flashy fantasy profile. A move to the Royals could actually help his value long-term—clearer path to MLB playing time and less positional crowding.

In fantasy, he projects as a future middle-infield option who contributes average, runs, and a bit of speed, but without standout power numbers.

Mason Morris→ Royals

Morris’ early 2026 line (5.14 ERA, 8 K in 7 IP, 1.86 WHIP) screams high risk, high variance. The strikeouts are encouraging, but the WHIP and command issues limit his short-term fantasy usability.

In the Royals system, he’d still be a watchlist/deep dynasty stash only, with value tied to whether he can develop enough control to stick as a starter rather than shifting to a bullpen role.

Why The Royals Make The Trade

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) runs for first base in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals would have strong motivation to move Kris Bubic, given their current situation in the standings. Sitting at 7–16 and in last place in the AL Central, their season outlook leans more toward evaluation and future building than pushing for contention.

With Bubic being a former All-Star on an expiring contract, his value is likely near a peak if he’s pitching well. In a season that’s already trending in the wrong direction, holding him into free agency would risk losing a valuable asset for minimal return.

Instead, the Royals would be positioned to sell high, turning a short-term veteran starter into multiple controllable young players who better fit a longer-term competitive window. That combination of poor standings, limited team control, and strong market demand makes him one of their clearest trade chips.

Why The Reds Make The Trade

Jul 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Reds would have strong motivation to make a move for Kris Bubic because their current situation puts them in win-now mode. Sitting at 15–8 and first in the NL Central, they’re clearly in contention, and that changes how they value pitching depth.

A key factor is the loss of Hunter Greene, who is on the 60-day injured list. That creates a real gap in the rotation, increasing pressure on the remaining starters to hold up over a long season.

Adding Bubic gives them a ready-made MLB arm who can step into the rotation immediately and help stabilize innings.

Because Bubic is a former All-Star on an expiring contract, he also fits the kind of deadline acquisition contending teams target: short-term control, proven production, and no long-term financial commitment.

For a team leading their division, that type of addition can be the difference between staying ahead and falling behind in a tight race.

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