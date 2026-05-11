Bo Bichette Mock Trade to Dodgers: Buy-Low Blockbuster & Fantasy Baseball Impact Breakdown

A mock trade involving Bo Bichette is intriguing because, even through a rough stretch in 2026, he still carries clear value as a proven impact hitter with an established All-Star track record. Players like that don’t lose their underlying ability quickly, and in the right environment, especially with a deep, contending roster that can absorb both his contract and short-term risk, he can still project as a meaningful offensive upgrade in a playoff race.

That’s why a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, sitting 24–16 and tied atop the NL West, could view him as a classic buy-low target while chasing another championship. Even without peak production, his upside and lineup fit make him a logical gamble for October.

Here’s what it would take for the Dodgers to acquire him.

Los Angeles Dodgers- New York Mets MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Dodgers Get:

SS Bo Bichette

Mets Get:

OF Mike Sirota

RHP River Ryan

INF Joendry Vargas

Fantasy Impact

Bo Bichette (to Dodgers)

Bichette arrives in Los Angeles hitting .222 with 2 HR, 16 RBI, and a .559 OPS over 40 games in 2026, a sharp dip from his usual All-Star level. In fantasy terms, the move to the Dodgers is a classic “bet on context” play—better lineup protection and hitting environment could stabilize his average and potentially unlock a second-half surge.

Even in a down year, his contact skills keep him relevant in deeper leagues, but fantasy managers would treat him as a high-risk middle-infield bat until signs of power and on-base recovery appear.

Mike Sirota (to Mets)

Sirota is dominating High-A in 2026 with a .333 average, 7 HR, 19 RBI, and a 1.159 OPS in 99 at-bats, showing both elite contact and emerging power. In fantasy terms, this is the kind of prospect who immediately becomes a watchlist name in dynasty leagues after a trade to a high-profile organization like the Mets.

His profile suggests a future five-category contributor if the hit tool holds, and the change of system could accelerate his timeline into deeper fantasy relevance within a year or two.

Make it 5 homers in the past 6 games for Mike Sirota with the High-A @greatlakesloons ⚡️



The @Dodgers' No. 4 prospect has the highest OPS (1.213) among all qualified ranked prospects this year: pic.twitter.com/x5S3nrIb8i — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 7, 2026

River Ryan (to Mets)

Ryan’s 2026 line—5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts in just 7 innings over 2 appearances in Triple-A while currently on the injured list—reflects both volatility and uncertainty.

From a fantasy perspective, he’s strictly a stash-and-wait arm, valued only in deep dynasty formats where strikeout upside still matters. If the Mets can stabilize his health and command, he profiles as a potential mid-rotation or streaming strikeout option, but he carries significant risk until he proves durability.

Joendry Vargas (to Mets)

Vargas is struggling in Single-A with a .235 average, 3 HR, 19 RBI, and a .683 OPS over 136 at-bats, showing developmental growing pains rather than immediate impact potential.

In fantasy baseball, he is a pure lottery ticket—only relevant in deep dynasty leagues where long-term positional upside is worth stashing. His value depends entirely on whether the Mets can unlock his tools; for now, he’s a multi-year project rather than a near-term contributor.

#Dodgers top 30 prospect Joendry Vargas leads it off with a single to right field. @towerbuzzers pic.twitter.com/t0a1lOhAi4 — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) April 23, 2026

Why The Mets Make The Trade

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan River (77) throws during a Spring Training workout at Camelback Ranch. M | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

At 15–25 and last in the NL East with the worst record in baseball, the Mets are already in a position where the season has shifted away from contention and toward evaluation. In that kind of environment, a player like Bo Bichette becomes more of a trade consideration than a core piece of the future.

Bichette’s 2026 production, hitting .222 with a .559 OPS, combined with a large contract and opt-out structure, adds another layer of uncertainty. Rather than committing to a bounce-back in a lost season, the Mets could view him as an asset whose value is better realized elsewhere before more risk accumulates.

In that scenario, a return package like Mike Sirota, River Ryan, and Joendry Vargas would be less about winning a star-for-star trade and more about resetting the organizational timeline. Sirota brings high-upside offensive potential, Ryan offers pitching depth with some volatility, and Vargas represents a long-term developmental lottery ticket.

For a last-place team, the motivation would be clear: convert one expensive, underperforming star into multiple controllable assets, shed payroll flexibility constraints, and use the rest of the season to accelerate a broader reset rather than trying to salvage a collapsing year around one struggling contract.

Why The Dodgers Make The Trade

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 24–16 and tied at the top of the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in exactly the kind of position where aggressive “buy-low” moves become realistic. With another strong start to the season and a clear chance to chase a third straight title, the front office could view this as a window where adding upside outweighs protecting prospect depth.

That’s where a player like Bo Bichette becomes interesting. Even with a down year in 2026,, his track record as an All-Star-caliber hitter makes him a classic rebound candidate. In a deeper, more stacked lineup like Los Angeles, the belief would be that better protection, less pressure, and playoff context could help him rediscover his offensive form at exactly the right time.

From the Dodgers’ perspective, the trade is less about what Bichette is doing right now and more about what he could become in October. If he rebounds even partially, he adds another high-contact, high-ceiling bat to an already elite offense, strengthening their chances of a potential three-peat.

In that sense, the move is a calculated gamble: sacrifice mid-tier prospects like Mike Sirota, River Ryan, and Joendry Vargas for a player who might look very different in a pennant race than he does in a struggling season.

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