Luis Severino to Cubs Mock Trade: Fantasy Impact of a Strikeout-Focused Rotation Upgrade

A potential Luis Severino mock trade centers on a veteran starting pitcher who can still provide meaningful value to a competitive rotation.

As a member of the Athletics, he brings a combination of strikeout ability, experience, and innings-eating stability, even if his performance comes with some volatility.

Teams looking to strengthen their pitching staff view him as a pitcher who can shorten games, compete in high-leverage matchups, and immediately slot into the middle of a rotation during a playoff push.

In fantasy and real baseball terms, Severino’s appeal comes from his ability to generate strikeouts while taking on a full starter’s workload, making him especially useful for teams that need rotation depth more than perfection in ERA or WHIP. He is the type of arm contending clubs target when they want to raise their floor without overpaying for an elite ace.

Here’s what it would take for the Chicago Cubs to acquire him:

Chicago Cubs - Athletics MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Cubs Acquire:

SP Luis Severino

Athletics Acquire:

RHP Brandon Birdsell

LHP Riley Martin

Fantasy Impact

Luis Severino → Chicago Cubs

Severino brings immediate fantasy relevance as a volatile but strikeout-heavy rotation arm.

In 2025, he logged a full season workload with mid-rotation results, showing durability and useful innings even with inconsistent ratios. In 2026, his early sample (19.1 IP, 24 K) reinforces the same profile: strong strikeout ability but elevated ERA/WHIP risk.

In fantasy terms, he becomes a matchup-dependent SP3/SP4 type in deeper leagues and a streaming option in standard formats, with value tied heavily to strikeouts rather than ratios or wins. His impact is strongest in points leagues that reward Ks, while roto managers will need to be selective due to volatility.

Brandon Birdsell → Athletics

Tennessee Smokies' Brandon Birdsell (45) pitches during the last opening day game at the Tennessee Smokies Stadium on Friday, April 5, 2024 in Kodak, Tenn. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Birdsell profiles as a long-term dynasty stash rather than an immediate fantasy contributor.

In 2025, he posted a strong MiLB season (2.94 ERA, 33 K in 33.2 IP), showing efficient run prevention and steady strikeout ability. However, his lack of MLB exposure limits short-term value.

Moving to a rebuilding Athletics system gives him a clearer developmental path, but fantasy managers should still view him as a back-end rotation upside play at best. His ceiling is a SP4-type starter, with more value in dynasty leagues than redraft formats.

Riley Martin → Athletics

Martin has the most immediate MLB fantasy relevance of the prospect pieces due to his bullpen usage.

In 2025, he dominated Triple-A (2.69 ERA, 80 K in 63.2 IP) but showed command inconsistency. In 2026, he already added 4.1 scoreless MLB innings for the Cubs, confirming he can handle major league hitters in relief.

For fantasy purposes, he projects as a left-handed bullpen arm with short-leverage value and occasional holds potential in deeper formats. His strikeout ability gives him upside in saves+holds leagues, but his walk rate limits long-term consistency.

Why The Cubs Make The Trade

Apr 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs make this trade because they are prioritizing reliable starting pitching with upside to stabilize their rotation for a competitive push.

In acquiring Luis Severino, they get an experienced arm who can immediately take the ball every fifth day, provide strikeouts, and help limit the strain on their bullpen. Even with some volatility, Severino’s ability to miss bats gives Chicago a higher ceiling than a typical back-end starter.

The Cubs also view him as a short-term upgrade with upside, rather than a pure rental. If his command and consistency settle, he can function as a mid-rotation starter capable of delivering quality starts in important games, which is exactly what contending teams need during a long season.

To get that immediate rotation stability, the Cubs are willing to part with Brandon Birdsell and Riley Martin, betting that depth and development arms are easier to replace than proven MLB innings.

Ultimately, this is a win-now move driven by the need for dependable starting pitching with strikeout upside.

Why The Athletics Make The Trade

Mar 13, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Riley Martin against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Athletics make this trade because they are prioritizing long-term pitching depth and controllable upside over short-term veteran production.

By moving Luis Severino, they turn a veteran starter into multiple younger arms who fit a rebuilding timeline.

They acquire Brandon Birdsell and Riley Martin, both of whom offer different but valuable upside. Birdsell gives them a potential future rotation piece with starter traits, while Martin provides MLB-ready bullpen help after already showing scoreless innings at the big-league level in limited action.

Together, they give the Athletics cost-controlled pitching options that can develop into either rotation depth or bullpen contributors.

For a team focused on building sustainably, this type of deal makes sense because Severino’s value is tied to the present, while the prospects align more with future contention windows.

Ultimately, the Athletics convert a short-term veteran asset into two controllable pitchers who better fit their long-term roster construction strategy.

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