Matt McLain And 2 Other Spring Training Fantasy Baseball Risers

MLB Spring Training is approaching a close as teams throughout the majors ramp up efforts ahead of Opening Day. Spring Training has brought a number of notable performances, which could affect fantasy baseball rankings leading up to drafts. While some players have endured their struggles, others are set to enter the season with a hot bat from the plate. These players are rapidly moving up draft boards and could emerge as potential league winners for the 2026 fantasy baseball season. Let’s look at three Spring Training risers who have noticeably improved their ADP ahead of Opening Day:

Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds (2B)

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a promising rookie campaign, Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain faced his share of struggles in 2025, but showed solid flashes of fantasy production. Though he mustered just a .220 batting average, he posted 112 hits, 73 runs, 15 home runs and 50 RBIs, adding 18 stolen bases. While his numbers were decent, his efficiency dropped in BA, OBP, SLG and OPS from his rookie campaign. Through Spring Training, McLain has bounced back in a big way, hitting .553 from the plate with 21 hits, 15 runs, six homers and 13 RBIs in just 13 games. After an active offseason, McLain appears poised for a strong bounce-back campaign in 2026 and is rapidly moving up draft boards in fantasy.

Shea Langeliers, Athletics (C)

Mar 6, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) hits a double against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Hohokam Stadium. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Through four seasons in the majors, Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers has shown development in every year, posting career-high numbers in 2025. He hit an efficient .277 from the plate, posting 133 hits, 73 runs, 31 homers and 72 RBIs. He posted career-high marks in hits, runs, home runs and stolen bases, while limiting his strikeout numbers from previous seasons. He also posted efficient splits of .277/.325/.536, all of which also marked career-best numbers. To this point of Spring Training, Langeliers appears poised to continue progressing in his fifth season, batting .351 with 13 hits, six homers and 11 RBIs over 15 games. The 28-year-old has emerged as one of the top performers this spring and is rising up draft boards every game.

Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates (SS)

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin has lived up to his billing as the MLB’s No. 1 prospect with a solid showing through Spring Training. The 19-year-old shortstop has flashed tremendous power, fielding ability and athleticism, all tools that led to his No. 1 prospect ranking. Though his strikeout numbers are high, he’s hitting .206 with seven hits, four runs, four homers and nine RBIs through 13 games. He’s subtly improving his ADP ahead of the regular season and will be the most popular prospect pick among fantasy managers come draft time. The rising star is trending to make the team’s Opening Day roster and will offer tremendous value during fantasy drafts.

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