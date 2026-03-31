Matt Shaw to Dodgers: Fantasy Impact Set to Soar in Hypothetical Mock Trade

In a hypothetical trade, the Chicago Cubs send Matt Shaw to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, who always preach about building from within, are suddenly willing to sacrifice future assets just to add a controllable MLB-ready player who can help them win right now.

Meanwhile, the Cubs prove that patience and long-term planning still have value, even if it means letting a young contributor leave — all while the Dodgers conveniently ignore the same philosophy they claim to champion.

Here’s what it would take for the Dodgers to acquire him:

Los Angeles Dodgers- Chicago Cubs MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Dodgers Acquire:

3B Matt Shaw

Cubs Acquire:

OF Josue De Paula

OF Zyhir Hope

Matt Shaw: In his 2025 rookie season with the Chicago Cubs, Shaw played 126 games and recorded a .226 batting average, 13 home runs, 44 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 57 runs scored. His combination of speed and emerging power makes him a valuable MLB-ready contributor, particularly for fantasy leagues that reward stolen bases and runs, while still showing room to grow in batting average and overall production.

Josue De Paula: De Paula had an impressive 2025 High-A season, hitting .263 with a .406 OBP, 12 home runs, 44 RBI, and 32 stolen bases, earning Futures Game MVP honors. Known for elite on-base skills and multi-tool upside, he is regarded as one of the Dodgers’ top prospects and a potential future impact player in both MLB and dynasty fantasy leagues, though he has yet to debut at the major league level.

Zyhir Hope: In 2025, Hope posted a balanced minor league season with .266 AVG, .376 OBP, 13 home runs, 80 RBI, and 27 stolen bases. His mix of power and speed projects him as a future 5×5 fantasy contributor, and he provides the Cubs with another high-upside outfield prospect who could contribute both in runs and stolen bases once he reaches the majors.

Why The Dodgers Make The Trade

Feb 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw (6) reacts during the second inning of a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Dodgers would acquire Matt Shaw to add a controllable, versatile MLB-ready player to their roster. Shaw can play multiple infield and outfield positions, giving the Dodgers flexibility in their lineup and defensive alignment.

Shaw also brings immediate offensive value, with a combination of speed (17 SB in 2025) and emerging power (13 HR), which fits well for a team chasing a championship and looking to balance its lineup.

By trading prospects like Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope, the Dodgers are prioritizing current contention over long-term upside. They gain a player who can contribute right away at the major league level, helping them compete for the playoffs while minimizing risk compared to waiting for minor-league prospects to develop.

Why The Cubs Make The Trade

Mar 4, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula (95) against Team Mexico during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cubs would trade Matt Shaw to the Dodgers to maximize long-term value. Shaw is a controllable, versatile MLB-ready player, but the Cubs can leverage his youth and upside to extract top-tier prospects.

By acquiring Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope, Chicago adds two highly rated outfield prospects with strong on-base skills, speed, and power potential. Both have the tools to become cornerstone contributors in the majors within a few years.

In short, the Cubs are trading moderate immediate production for future impact. This move fits a strategy focused on building sustained competitiveness rather than chasing short-term gains, turning one MLB-ready asset into multiple future stars.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News