Mark Vientos Fantasy Stock Could Rise in Potential Deal with the Chicago Cubs

Mark Vientos has emerged as an intriguing trade piece for the New York Mets, offering teams a controllable source of power with real upside.

Though his defensive role is still a question, his bat is the clear draw, capable of adding much-needed middle-of-the-order pop at a low cost.

For a team like the Chicago Cubs looking to boost its lineup without a major financial commitment, Vientos presents an appealing option.

Here’s what it would take for the Cubs to acquire him.

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Chicago Cubs- New York Mets MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Cubs Acquire:

1B/3B Mark Vientos

UTIL Ronny Mauricio

Mets Acquire

SP Jameson Taillon

Fantasy Impact

In 2025, Vientos played 121 games, hitting .233/.289/.413 with 17 HR, 61 RBI, and 44 runs, giving him a .702 OPS.

Moving to the Chicago Cubs would likely increase his fantasy value, because he’d see more consistent at-bats rather than being blocked at DH/1B on the Mets.

His power output could climb toward 25 HR with full playing time, making him a strong corner infield/utility option in deeper leagues. The batting average remains a weakness, but the extra plate appearances would improve counting stats for HR and RBI.

Feb 24, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA;New York Mets shortstop Ronny Mauricio (0) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Clover Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mauricio appeared in 96 games in 2025, hitting .227/.278/.381 with 11 HR, 44 RBI, and 14 stolen bases.

On the Cubs, he becomes a high-upside fantasy stash—if he earns regular playing time, he could provide power plus speed, which is rare for middle infielders.

In the short term, he’s more of a bench or dynasty league depth piece, but he has potential to be a breakout contributor if the Cubs give him a starting role.

Mar 15, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Sloan Park. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Taillon’s 2025 season with the Cubs featured 23 starts, 129.2 IP, 11–7 record, 3.68 ERA, 98 strikeouts, and a 1.06 WHIP. If he moves to the New York Mets, his fantasy value is a modest boost, mainly from stronger run support and potential wins.

He is a low-strikeout, innings-eating back-end starter, providing ERA and WHIP stability but limited upside in strikeouts. Ideal for fantasy managers who need ratio help rather than high Ks.

Why The Mets Make The Trade

The Mets’ 2026 rotation includes Kodai Senga, Freddy Peralta, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, and Nolan McLean. While talented, it lacks a true innings-eating No. 2 or No. 3 starter.

Adding Jameson Taillon would provide a reliable back-end starter who stabilizes ERA and WHIP while absorbing innings, reducing pressure on younger starters and bullpen arms.

Mark Vientos is blocked at third base by Bo Bichette and at first/DH by Jorge Polanco. His 2025 stats (.233/.289/.413, 17 HR, 61 RBI) show power potential but limited overall production. Keeping him restricts lineup flexibility, making him an ideal trade piece.

Ronny Mauricio is a controllable, high-upside player buried behind Lindor, Semien, and Bichette. Packaging him with Vientos allows the Mets to turn surplus depth into an immediate rotation upgrade, while freeing a roster spot for a player who can contribute sooner.

Why The Cubs Make The Trade

The Chicago Cubs would make this trade primarily to shift from short-term stability to long-term upside and roster flexibility.

By dealing Jameson Taillon, a solid but not dominant mid-rotation starter, the Cubs free up salary and open a rotation spot for younger, cheaper arms they may want to evaluate or develop.

In return, they get Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos, two controllable hitters with power who could contribute sooner rather than later.

Mauricio, in particular, offers a high ceiling with his switch-hitting ability and athleticism, giving the Cubs a potential impact bat if he reaches his full development, while Vientos provides immediate right-handed power that can slot into a DH or corner infield role.

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