Michael Harris II Injury Update: Who Will Be The Next Man Up In The Atlanta Braves Outfield For Fantasy Owners?

It's been a brutal year for the Atlanta Braves as far as injuries go. They have not been able to get healthy on either side of the ball. The rotating door is continuing in Atlanta. Late last week, they lost right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr just before getting catcher Drake Baldwin back last night. Unfortunately, center fielder Michael Harris II exited last night's game due to an injury.



Harris left the game with lower-back tightness after scoring a first-inning run in a downpour. The game was ultimately suspended after the top of the second, and clearly should never have gone on that long. The umpire crew in that game was incredibly incompetent when it came to letting them play and not tarping the field, and it could have a major impact on the Braves' season.



This is an ailment that Harris had already dealt with this season, and it limited his availability earlier in the season. We do not yet know how much time he will miss, if any.



Michael Harris is dealing with the same lower back tightness that limited his availability for a couple days earlier this month https://t.co/2BSzZGgNCA — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 17, 2026

There is a chance that he still plays in tonight's game, but we wouldn't bank on it. The Braves tend to be cautious in situations like this, and with a significant lead in the NL East, there is no need to rush him back. However, we do know that he won't play in today's game because it is the continuation of last night's suspended game, which Harris was already pulled out of for a top of the second that never should have happened last night.



Fantasy Impact



OF Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves



If he is forced to miss anytime, it will be a tough blow for fantasy owners. He has been outstanding this season. Currently, he is batting .303 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs despite dealing with some minor injuries this season.



We are hoping that he won't miss much time, but you could be without him for a few days. The good news for fantasy owners is that it looks like Thursday and Friday could both be washouts due to a storm brewing in the Atlantic Ocean, so he could have time to heal up during rainouts.



OF Eli White, Atlanta Braves



If Harris does miss time with Acuna already sidelined, Eli White will see a significant bump in playing time. While we wouldn't expect any consistent offense from White, he did play great in his last outing and has the speed to help him get on base, score runs, and steal bases. He's not a good option, but he could be used as a plug-in, streaming option for a few days in deeper leagues if needed.

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