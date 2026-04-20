Mike Trout Poised To Build On Fast Start In Comeback Season

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a surprising start to the 2026 regular season, securing encouraging wins over some of the top teams in MLB. While several Angels players have gotten off to hot starts, future Hall of Famer Mike Trout is leading the way for a competitive squad looking to end a decade-long playoff drought.

Despite missing extensive time over the last several years, the three-time American League MVP is off to one of the best starts of any player this season. Through 22 games, Trout is leading the majors with 22 runs, posting 18 hits, four doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBIs. His seven homers are tied for fourth among all batters, and he’s on pace for his best single-season performance since 2022.

Trout is one of the hottest sell-high candidates in fantasy baseball at this point of the season, with elevated value amid his hot start. Managers could consider trading Trout considering his injury concerns over recent years, but his upward trend could be the start of a memorable campaign.

If he can stay healthy, Trout could finish the season as one of the top fantasy contributors in the majors. His production could taper, sure, but there’s a lot to be optimistic about for Trout’s fantasy managers.

Selling high on Trout could garner a significant long-term return, but it could develop into a mistake for managers to regret. Let’s take a dive into Trout’s fantasy outlook and explore why his fantasy managers should hold onto him for the 2026 season:

Mike Trout’s Comeback Season On Track To Replicate Vintage Production

Apr 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) greets shortstop Zach Neto (9) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Trout’s fantasy impact to start the season cannot be understated. The star outfielder is projected to finish the season with one of the best stat lines of his storied career and has emerged as one of fantasy baseball’s top contributors in the young season.

After back-to-back shortened seasons, Trout suited up in 130 games in 2025. He finished the season with solid output, but had taken a sizable step back from a production standpoint. Trout’s 26 homers and 64 RBIs each marked career lows in a season with at least 100 games. The numbers were modest, but he’s on a different track this season.

His 16 RBIs this season already account for 25% of last year’s total through just a small fraction of the regular season. In a 130-game campaign, Trout is currently on track to post 106 hits, 41 homers and 95 RBIs, which would likely land him a top-five finish among fantasy contributors.

Along with his improved hit production, he’s flashed sneaky base-running versatility. He’s racked up two stolen bases to this point of the season, already matching his output from six of the last seven seasons.

While he may not reach the 40-homer mark, I’d expect Trout to continue his trend of production to start the season. If he can sustain a healthy campaign, he could finish the year as one of baseball’s top contributors. Managers should remain bullish on the superstar’s high-end output.

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