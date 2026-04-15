Mike Trout Is Once Again Demanding Your Attention

We can start the conversation by stating that Mike Trout is one of the greatest baseball players to ever put on a uniform and go from there. Where he ranks among the legends of the game is open to debate. And though this sport does not have the same toxic rings culture that has plagued its counterparts, part of the discussion is bound to focus on what he hasn't accomplished instead of all that he has conquered.

Trout, quite famously, has played in all of three playoff games during a Hall of Fame career currently in its 16th season. Three.

It hardly seems possible that all of his talent and production have been squandered. Shohei Ohtani got out of Anaheim and is now a two-time World Series champion in addition to assuming Face of the Game status. Trout still toils with the Angels, a franchise still seeking its first winning season since Barack Obama was in the White House.

The do-everything outfielder will turn 35 in August. If he's still being penciled into the lineup at that stage of the season it will represent a departure from recent years. In 2019 he was arguably the best player in the game. Since then it's been constant frustration.

Trout played 53 games in the shortened 2020 season and 36 in '21 before managing 119 in '22. Then it was back down to 82 in '23 and only 29 in '24 before staying healthy for 130 last season. All of his counting stats, including 409 home runs, are now what-ifs. That is a bummer for fans who will never know just how great he could have been and what historic milestones could have been realized.

Throw these hypotheticals into the evergreen debate of what his career could have looked like had he landed on a club capable of winning. Two nights ago the topic was reignited after Trout and Aaron Judge each blasted a pair of home runs in an Angels-Yankees slugfest at Yankee Stadium.

Stephen A. Smith, in a rare First Take baseball segment, asked if Trout could demand a trade to a more relevant franchise.

"Can you demand a trade?"@stephenasmith wants Mike Trout to request a trade from the Angels 😳 pic.twitter.com/pQn8tphyFW — First Take (@FirstTake) April 14, 2026

It's a great topic to listen to while getting a haircut or oil change, to be sure. But if Trout hasn't pushed for new pastures yet, it's probably not something that's going to happen now. Then there's the aforementioned injuries issues and the fact he'll make $37.1 million in each of the next five seasons. It sounds easy to win a press conference by saying, ’We landed Mike Trout,’ but when you look into the associated risks, one wonders what a true market for trade partners would actually be.

There is one thing, though, that Trout can demand and it would help the Angels. He can force everyone to take another look at what he can do on a baseball field.

The first step is to remain healthy. With fingers crossed early this year, the 34-year-old is already showing signs he could be trending toward one of his vintage years. Five home runs puts him fourth in the American League, and he's first in runs scored (17) and seventh in RBIs (13). Perhaps most positively, he's third in walks with 15 against 17 strikeouts.

One thing people forget about Trout is that in addition to being lethal with his bat, he’s extremely patient on when to swing it when he’s hot. Leading the league in walks three different times helped him rise to the top in on-base percentage four different times. In 2013, he led the AL with 110 walks yet did the same with strikeouts (184) the next year. His strikeout-walk ratio steadily improved over the next few years until he walked more than he struck out between 2017–18. And his current walk rate (18.8%) is the highest it’s been since then. If he can keep that up, he's could approach the value of his heyday even if his days of hitting for a great average seem to be over.

Trout’s two stolen bases this season have already matched his 2025 total that took 130 games to achieve. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The other thing Trout can do to change everything is to put the Angels on his back and lead them to the playoffs. It's a longshot even after a decent 9–9 start. Yet no one is taking control of the AL West right now and widespread parity in the junior circuit is going to allow wild-card hopefuls more time to dream or eventually make a run.

One of the more frustrating parts of the Trout discourse is the notion that he is stagnant and not evolving. That he's somehow content with what's become his lot of losing year after year. In reality he, like everyone who can play at that level, is constantly reinventing.

More than a decade and a half into his MLB career, he's changed his swing. After finishing last year hot and experimenting with stepping back a bit before his swing, Trout is doing it again this April. It's a move he always employed in batting practice and only recently decided to try in a real game.

Here's another angle of Mike Trout's homer with his recent tweak in mechanics with a step back before his swing. pic.twitter.com/npHwvuWeY1 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 14, 2026

Trout is taken for granted. He gets forgotten because players fall out of mind when they become injury prone. But his story is not over by any means and this year he has the perfect opportunity to write an exciting new chapter. It feels strange imploring people to take another look at a known quantity like him. And to suggest that even participating in a playoff chase yet falling short would represent success. In this case, though, it feel prudent and correct.

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