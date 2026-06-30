The second half of the season is approaching, and we have had time to give a fair assessment concerning the top fantasy players up until now. Some got off to slow starts, but as summer heated up, so did their bats. Now may be the time for fantasy owners to try to trade for that power hitter or a starting pitcher who can help navigate their teams to the playoffs.

Jordan Walker: St. Louis Cardinals .290 Avg 18 HR 58 RBIs 10 SB

As a major staple in the Cardinals' youth movement, Walker appears to have finally figured out how to leverage his swing to his advantage. He is only 24 and has developed into a solid, everyday outfielder. He swings and misses at an alarming rate, but he's high-risk, high-reward, so fantasy owners have to take the good with the bad. Over his last 10 games, Walker batted .250, had 12 hits with 3 runs and 2 RBIs. It's been a rough stretch for him, but he should get back on track soon. He's batting .290 on the season, and in order to maintain that number, he has to limit his strikeouts and avoid chasing pitches. Walker ranks in the 100th percentile when it comes to bat speed (79.0 MPH), which has been a major reason for his breakout campaign.

Another Homer for Jordan Walker!



One of the biggest fantasy breakouts so far this season. pic.twitter.com/KWkTh6e22y — Nicho Roessler (@NichoRoessler) April 8, 2026

Jac Caglianone: Kansas City Royals .265 Avg 14 HR 30 RBIs .818 OPS

It may be time to buy high on Caglianone as one of the more intriguing power hitters. Fantasy owners may wonder if he will continue his power surge as he hit 6 home runs in his last 10 games. He currently sits at 14, but is on pace for 27. He worked on his mechanics and has tightened up his swing allowing him to adequately drive the ball to all fields. Talking about power, Caglianone has the 6th highest maximum exit velocity in MLB. His yearly leap in barrel rate ( from 12% to 16.9%) explains the reason why he's hitting the ball so well.

Bo Bichette: New York Mets .251 Avg 10 HR 46 RBIs .679 OPS

Despite being the biggest disappointment in baseball, the Mets still have players who have value in fantasy. The season got off to a very slow start for Bichette. Adjusting to his new team appeared to be rather difficult for him as he struggled at the plate. For the month of April, he batted .254. Fast-forwarding to May, things got even worse as he was batting an abysmal .207. Now that the weather has heated up, so has Bichette as he has started to raise his numbers in June, making fantasy owners think twice before trading him. He has drastically improved over a short period of time as he batted .337 with 5 home runs and 18 RBIs to go along with an outstanding .932 OPS.

Bo Bichette in his last 12 games:



19-for-49 (.388 AVG)

4 HR

11 RBI

.404 OBP

.654 SLG

1.058 OPS



His bat has been red-hot for the Mets lately 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MCt5oiiafn — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 25, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr.: San Diego Padres .283 Avg 3 HR 30 RBIs 19 SB

One of the most surprising storylines is Tatis Jr. and the lack of power on display. He has only 3 home runs through 81 games, despite a strong batting average. The reason for the power outage is because he has been hitting ground balls at an alarming rate. Tatis Jr. has a 52.4% groundball rate. He still possesses one of fastest bats in MLB (75.4 mph bat speed) and once he makes the necessary adjustments and tweaks his mechanics, he should bounce back rather nicely in the power categories.