MLB Mock Blockbuster: Dodgers Land Their Closer from Pittsburgh in Hypothetical David Bednar Swap
Baseball people like to play with numbers. So let’s play.
- As of this writing, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a record of 63-45, while the Pittsburgh Pirates clock in at 42-64.
- The Dodgers are led in saves by Tanner Scott, with 19. Scott has blown seven saves.
- The Pirates are led in saves by David Bednar, with 17. Bednar hasn’t blown a single save.
- So Scott has tangibly helped a contending Dodgers team win 30.1% of their games, while screwing up 11.1%
- And Bednar has tangibly helped a bottom-feeding Pirates team win 40.4% of their games, while screwing up 0.0%.
Point being, the Dodgers are a great unit in search of a killer reliever, while the Pirates are a terrible unit in search of a future.
So let’s make a deal.
Los Angeles Dodgers receive:
- David Bednar (RHP)
Pittsburgh Pirates receive:
- Nick Frasso (RHP, Triple-A, LAD #8 prospect)
- Ronan Kopp (LHP, Triple-A, LAD #22 prospect)
- Joendry Vargas (SS, Single-A, LAD #10 propsect)
Why It Works For Los Angeles
Let’s revisit a subset of those above numbers, shall we?
- Scott has blown seven saves.
- Bednar has blown zero saves.
If Scott hadn’t have bed-pooped his way through the first half of the season, the Dodgers would almost definitely have the best record in MLB—potentially by a wide margin—and we wouldn’t be having this discussion.
But Scott indeed pooped the bed (seven times if you’re keeping score, which we are), and the 30-year-old Bednar—who, it must be noted, is under team control through the end of next season—will solve that problem, hard stop.
Why It Works For Pittsburgh
Nobody on the Pirates can save this season, so it would stand to reason that they don’t need any saves. (See what we did there?) So as is the case with any mock deal involving the Pirates, the goal is to load up for the future. And the Dodgers trio will help Pittsburgh do just that.
- Frasso is a 6’5” fireballer who, if he gets his control issues sussed, could be in the rotation by 2027, if not sooner.
- Kopp is an intimidating 6’7”, 250-pounder in the Madison Bumgarner mold.
- The 19-year-old Vargas is already a fine fielder and a reliable contact hitter.
The numbers work all around, a relative rarity in the world of mock trades. So pick up the phones, y'all.
Pick up the phones.