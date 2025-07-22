MLB Mock Trade: Angels Deal Mike Trout To New York Mets For Ronny Mauricio
Over the New York Mets' last 19 games (9-10), New York’s pitching staff allowed five runs or more in 12 matchups. They have a 12-19 record since June 12th, highlighting their need to improve their starting rotation. The Mets still have a 3.58 ERA (3rd) after 100 games.
The return of Sean Manaea has been positive over two games (two runs, eight baserunners, and a home run over 7.1 innings with 13 strikeouts). Unfortunately, Clay Holmes struggles with walks (3.6 per nine innings) and a fading strikeout rate (7.1), suggesting a significant decline down the stretch as he reaches career-high levels in innings pitched. Over his last 40 starts, David Peterson has overachieved in ERA (2.90) compared to his WHIP (1.25).
New York is in a tricky pitching situation. Their season stats paint a better picture than their recent success, and the Mets added two arms to their starting rotation over the past month. Their bullpen ERA (3.87) ranks 12th with 22 wins, 19 losses, and 30 saves.
Surprisingly, the Mets are about league average in runs (435 – 17th). They’ve hit 126 home runs (8th), driven in 424 runs (14th), and stolen 77 bases (11th).
The catcher position has been a weakness for New York all year (.218/26/5/27), and they decided to ship Francisco Alvarez to the minors over the last week of June. He proceeded to deliver a difference-maker run (.299/17/11/24 over 67 at-bats).
Ronny Mauricio has been overmatched at the plate (.218 with 14 runs, four home runs, six RBIs, and two steals over 102 at-bats). Mark Vientos (.222 over 248 at-bats with six home runs and 25 RBIs) is well behind last year’s pace (.266/58/27/71 over 413 at-bats). The Mets continue to wheel out below league-average players at second base and DH.
New York Mets - Los Angeles Angels MLB Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive
OF Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels Receive
INF Ronny Mauricio
Prospect P Brandon Sproat
Based on surface stats, New York needs a bat more than pitching. Their lack of aces points to doom in the postseason if they stay in the playoff hunt.
Steven Cohen wants to win, and buying star players seems to be his path to success. Mike Trout has played better over the past month (.274/14/5/16 over 73 at-bats). He’s under contract with the Angels for five more seasons (just over $37 million a year). During his career, Los Angeles has made the playoffs once (2014), and they haven’t reached the postseason in nine seasons.
Acquiring Trout for New York would save the Angels money, which in turn would allow the Mets to trade lower-level prospects to secure a power bat who will add length to their starting lineup. I propose that New York offer the fading AAA arm of Brandon Sproat (5.34 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts over 114.2 innings) and SS Ronny Mauricio.
The Mets' top prospect, Jett Williams (SS), is progressing well at age 21 at AA (.291/57/8/31/28 over 289 at-bats). Mauricio has a history of injuries, but a reasonable major league ceiling. Mark Vientos would secure New York’s long-term third base job.
The key to this deal would require Trout to waive his no-trade clause, and the Angels and Mets working out the details of his enormous contract.