MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Baltimore Orioles Deal Cedric Mullins To New York Mets
Coming out of the All-Star break, the New York Mets find themselves just half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East and squarely in the thick of the playoff race. At this point, it’s tough to imagine October baseball without them—but that doesn’t mean the roster is flawless. They are 55-42 and have been absolutely dominant at Citi Field with a 33-14 record at home.
One glaring need? Center field. Tyrone Taylor may be a defensive wizard, but he’s been ice-cold at the plate, and the injured Jose Siri hasn’t offered much more. While the Mets have been hesitant to move on from Taylor, adding a veteran with speed, pop, and postseason poise to slot behind their core four—Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso—could be a game-changer.
Enter: Cedric Mullins. The Orioles’ veteran center fielder may not be replicating his All-Star form, but he still brings value. Despite a .218 batting average, Mullins owns a .713 OPS, with 13 homers and 13 steals, and remains an excellent defender. He could offer the spark and stability the Mets crave in the middle of the diamond. And it’s not like Taylor wouldn’t get any playing time. This would likely be a platoon role.
Another problem spot for New York? The bullpen—okay, the pitching staff as a whole. But with Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea recently returning from the IL, the Mets may prioritize bullpen help at the deadline. That’s where Baltimore lefty Gregory Soto comes in. He’s logged a 3.74 ERA across 42 appearances (33.2 IP) with 40 strikeouts—steady, reliable, and battle-tested. Another Soto in Queens? Yes, please.
Both Mullins and Soto are on expiring contracts, meaning the price tag shouldn’t be astronomical. That makes them ideal targets for David Stearns, who’s expected to be a buyer at this year’s trade deadline.
So, how can the Amazin’s pull off a deal with the Orioles that fills two critical needs without mortgaging the future? Let’s dive into a mock trade that makes sense for both clubs.
New York Mets - Baltimore Orioles MLB Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive
OF Cedric Mullins
LHP Gregory Soto
Baltimore Orioles Receive
Prospect 3B/OF Jacob Reimer
Prospect RHP Jack Wenninger
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Mets
As mentioned earlier, the Mets simply aren’t getting enough offensive juice out of the center field spot—and while Cedric Mullins isn’t going to suddenly return to being a .300 hitter, he’s a much steadier presence than Tyrone Taylor. Mullins brings a power-speed blend to the table and would give New York a left-handed bat at a position that’s been begging for more production. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has tallied double-digit home runs in each of his five seasons as a full-time starter, and with the Mets sitting near the bottom of the league in home runs from center fielders, a Mullins-Taylor platoon could be the perfect remedy. He’s also a threat on the basepaths, converting 13-of-16 steal attempts this year and carrying a career success rate just shy of 80%.
On the pitching side, the Mets could use a left-handed weapon out of the bullpen—and Gregory Soto fits the bill. He’s averaging 96.7 MPH on his fastball this season and boasts a punchy 27.4% strikeout rate, giving him the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that plays big in tight games. With Edwin Díaz locked into the closer role, the Mets need dependable arms to bridge the gap, and Soto would pair nicely with Brooks Raley to give them a dangerous lefty duo late in games.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Orioles
The Orioles aren’t making a serious run this season—especially with the red-hot Red Sox surging up the AL East standings. The division is simply too competitive, and it’s time for Baltimore to start thinking ahead. In this deal, they land an intriguing pitching prospect in Wenninger, who’s posted a sharp 3.01 ERA with 107 strikeouts over 86.2 innings at Double-A Binghamton. They also pick up a versatile future piece in Reimer, a steady bat hitting .278 with 11 homers across Single-A and Double-A this season—exactly the type of smart, forward-thinking return a team like the O's should be targeting.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Mullins has appeared in 79 games this season and came out of the gate on fire—flashing shades of his 2021 All-Star form with a scorching .295/.433/.590 slash line, six home runs, and five steals in his first 23 games. Since then, he’s cooled off, but a change of scenery could do him some good. In New York, his playing time might dip a bit due to the Mets’ love for Tyrone Taylor’s elite glove, but the boost in lineup protection and run-scoring opportunities—especially batting fifth or sixth behind Lindor, Nimmo, Soto, and Alonso—could lead to a bump in efficiency and counting stats.
As for Gregory Soto, a move from hitter-friendly Camden Yards to the pitcher-friendly confines of Citi Field could help lower his ERA and sharpen his overall numbers. He won’t be stealing saves from Edwin Díaz anytime soon, but in leagues that value Holds, Soto could slot in as a strong setup option in the eighth.