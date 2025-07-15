MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Guardians Deal Emmanuel Clase To Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the best overall rosters in all of MLB. However, they do have some key holes to fill before we get to the July 31 trade deadline if they want to compete for a World Series this year. One of the concerns they are going to have to address is their bullpen. It's simply not good enough as currently constructed if they are going to shut down the top NL lineups like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
If they want to go all in with a huge swing, they could target Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. While he hasn't been otherworldly like he was in 2024 when he tallied 47 saves with a 0.61 ERA and 0.66 WHIP, he's still having an outstanding season. His 2.91 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 43 innings still has him amongst the best closers in the league. He is 20 saves away from his fourth consecutive 40-save season. This addition could be a game-changer for the Phillies, and he's still under team control through 2028.
Philadelphia Phillies - Cleveland Guardians Mock Trade
Philadelphia Phillies Receive
RP Emmanuel Clase
Cleveland Guardians Receive
Prospect - SS Aidan Miller
Prospect - RHP Eiberson Castellano
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Phillies
This deal gives the Phillies an absolute stud and a closer who can have a significant impact on a deep playoff run, as well as helping them lock up the NL East. Clase could come close to swinging the balance of power from Los Angeles to Philly. They would have to give up one of their top prospects, but Clase isn't a guy who they are just renting for a few months. He still has a year left on his contract, then two club options. Not only can he help the Phillies win now, he can help them win well into the future while also giving the team the option to get out of the contract if things go south. This would be a slam-dunk deal on every level.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Guardians
If the Guardians do decide to move on from Clase, they have to get a big-time offensive player. Miller projects to be just that. While he's viewed as an elite offensive prospect, what position he'll play in the pros is in question. They'd also be getting back a young pitching prospect in this deal, being that they would be giving up a stud with team control beyond this season. Holding on to Clase may be the better option; nevertheless, it will be tough to get back a better offensive prospect than Miller if they do choose to move him.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Playing on a team that wins more games gives a closer more chances to earn saves. Even in a hitter-friendly ball park like in Philly, this is still an upgrade for Clase. He would be given more opportunities, and he has shown that's all he needs to be successful. It's hard to get a better match than one of the best closers in baseball joining one of the best teams in baseball.