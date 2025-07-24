MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: New York Yankees Break Baseball, Pair Mike Trout With Aaron Judge
Remember when the Miami Heat added LeBron James and Chris Bosh to a roster anchored by Dwayne Wade?
Remember when the Paul Pierce-led Boston Celtics brought Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen into the fold?
Remember how both of those NBA superteams won titles?
Yes, yes, and yes.
Admittedly, NBA superteams are a thing of the past—the last manufactured unit to win a Larry O’Brien Trophy was those aforementioned Garnett-led Celts in 2007-2008—but that’s basketball.
Different story in professional baseball, where all you have to do is look towards Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers Domination
Over the last three years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired Shohei Ohtani (free agent), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (free agent), Tyler Glasnow (trade), among other high-profile signees. No player who went through their farm system on their current roster—a roster that has them in second place in the NL West with a record of 56-46—is making a major contribution.
Their collection of mostly-non-homegrown studs are the current defending champs. So MLB superteams can get it done.
So why not create the most superteam-y pairing in modern baseball history? And what better place to create it than Yankee Stadium?
New York Yankees receive:
- Mike Trout (OF)
Los Angeles Angels receive:
- Jasson Dominguez (OF)
- Cam Schlitter (RHP)
- Will Warren (RHP)
- Spencer Jones (OF – Double-A - #4 prospect)
- Yankees assume the remainder of Trout’s contract ($177 million through 2030)
Judging Trout
Everybody in the five boroughs would loathe to lose the 22-year-old Dominguez—it’s early times for him, but come 2027, look out. But the 33-year-old Trout is a living legend, and you don’t land living legends—even a thirtysomething living legend—without sacrifice.
But it’d be worth it.
Utilizing stats from ESPN.com and MLB.com—and busting out my old-school Texas Instruments calculator—we can project that over the remainder of the 2025 season, the two will combine for a .300 batting average, 55 home runs, and 129 RBIs. (I’ll spare you my methodology, as it's really, really boring.)
Will a Judge/Trout duo get New York past the Blue Jays? Maybe, maybe not, but who cares? Judge and Trout will lead the Yanks to a lengthy postseason run, whether they kick things off with a Wild Card berth or a divisional championship.
Plus it’ll be way fun.
As for the Angels, this blockbuster gets them off Trout’s onerous contract, and lands them a near-can’t-misser in Dominguez as well as a couple of righties who could anchor their rotation for years. Not a bad haul for an aging, injury-prone player, even if he is a future Hall of Famer.
Let's get this Yanks superteam happening so we can enjoy Aaron Judge doing something like this.