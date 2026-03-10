MLB Mock Trade: Astros Acquire OF Wilyer Abreu from Red Sox

The Houston Astros could make a splash by acquiring Wilyer Abreu from the Boston Red Sox, adding a dynamic bat and versatile outfielder to their lineup.

Abreu, who hit .247 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs in 2025, brings both power and speed, along with the ability to play multiple outfield positions.

His on-base skills and run-producing potential would give the Astros a significant boost in the middle of their lineup, making him an immediate impact player for a contending team. With his combination of youth, talent, and versatility, Abreu fits perfectly into Houston’s mix of controllable, high-upside players.

Here’s what it would take for the Astros to acquire him.

Houston Astros -Boston Red Sox MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Astros Acquire

OF Wilyer Abreu

Red Sox Acquire

3B Isaac Paredes

P Miguel Ullola

Abreu becomes a high-upside fantasy asset in Houston. In 2025, he hit .247 with 22 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases over 115 games, showing a mix of power and speed.

Moving to the Astros, he would likely play every day in a potent lineup with strong on-base teammates, increasing his runs and RBI opportunities.

He’s a middle-of-the-order bat with multi-category value, particularly in standard 5×5 leagues, providing power, decent speed, and solid run production. Fantasy managers would see an upgrade in run scoring and RBI potential due to the Astros’ lineup strength.

Jul 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) celebrates with first base coach Dave Clark (23) after hitting a single during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. M | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Paredes offers solid but less explosive fantasy value. In 2025, he hit .254 with 20 home runs, 53 RBIs, and a .352 OBP across 102 games. He can provide moderate power and OBP contributions while offering infield versatility.

Fantasy impact is mostly limited to standard 5×5 leagues, as he lacks elite power or speed. However, he’s a reliable, everyday contributor who can help fill the gaps left by Abreu’s departure.

Ullola has no immediate MLB fantasy impact as he remains a Triple-A pitching prospect. His 2025 stats included 3.88 ERA, 131 strikeouts in 113.2 IP, and a 1.35 WHIP, showing strong strikeout ability and potential for MLB innings.

His fantasy relevance is strictly in dynasty or keeper leagues, where he could become a high-upside starting pitcher once called up. Until then, he offers long-term potential rather than immediate production.

Why The Red Sox Make This Trade

The Boston Red Sox would have several reasons for trading Wilyer Abreu to the Astros for Isaac Paredes and Miguel Ullola.

Abreu is an established everyday outfielder, and moving him opens a roster spot while allowing the Red Sox to add depth in other areas. Paredes provides infield versatility, capable of playing multiple positions, which strengthens the roster and gives Boston more lineup flexibility.

While Abreu offers power, Paredes brings moderate power and a strong on-base approach at an earlier, controllable stage of his career, and Ullola adds a high-upside pitching prospect, giving Boston a chance to develop talent internally and bolster their farm system.

The trade also aligns with the team’s long-term planning, mixing immediate MLB contributors with prospects they can control for multiple seasons. Additionally, moving Abreu frees up payroll, which Boston can allocate toward other roster needs or player development.

Why The Astros Make This Trade

The Houston Astros would make a trade for Wilyer Abreu to immediately upgrade their outfield and add a dynamic bat to their lineup.

Abreu brings power, speed, and on-base skills, evidenced by his 2025 season with 22 home runs, 69 RBIs, and a .247 batting average over 115 games. His versatility allows him to play multiple outfield positions, giving the Astros flexibility while strengthening a lineup that already features elite run producers.

For a contending team like Houston, acquiring a young, high-upside everyday outfielder fits their model of pairing controllable talent with championship-level performance, even at the cost of giving up MLB-ready infielder Isaac Paredes and pitching prospect Miguel Ullola.

This trade allows the Astros to maximize immediate competitiveness while maintaining depth elsewhere in their roster.

