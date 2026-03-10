NFL Mock Trade: Broncos Acquire All-Pro RB Alvin Kamara

The Denver Broncos could shake up their offense by acquiring Alvin Kamara in a blockbuster trade. Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, is one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL, capable of producing both on the ground and as a receiving threat out of the backfield.

With his dual-threat ability, he would immediately upgrade Denver’s backfield, providing a dynamic weapon for the passing game and a proven playmaker in the red zone.

This trade would also give the Broncos a reliable fantasy asset and a proven NFL talent to complement their young offensive core, addressing a key position of need while giving head coach Sean Payton a familiar playmaker to maximize his offensive scheme.

Let’s take a look at what it would take to acquire him.

Denver Broncos- New Orleans Saints NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Broncos Acquire:

RB Alvin Kamara

Saints Acquire:

2026 5th Round Pick

Alvin Kamara would be an elite fantasy asset for the Denver Broncos, especially in PPR formats. Known for his dual-threat ability as both a runner and a receiver, Kamara totaled 471 rushing yards and 33 receptions for 186 yards in 2025 despite missing games.

Moving to Denver, he would likely assume a high-volume role, particularly on passing downs and in the red zone, giving him a floor as an RB2 with clear RB1 upside. Health is a factor, but when active, Kamara is capable of being a league-winning fantasy player thanks to his combination of rushing production, receiving yards, and touchdown potential.

With Kamara traded, Travis Etienne would see a significant increase in opportunities in the Saints’ backfield. Etienne is a younger, durable back who also excels as a pass-catching option, so his PPR value would rise as he takes over many of Kamara’s previous touches.

While he may not match Kamara’s elite upside immediately, he offers a more predictable workload and could be a reliable RB1/RB2 in standard leagues, particularly if the Saints commit to using him as their feature back.

Why The Broncos Make The Trade

The Denver Broncos might be interested in a trade for Alvin Kamara for a few key reasons tied to his skill set and their roster situation. Kamara is a five‑time Pro Bowler and a two‑time All‑Pro known for his dual threat as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, and he’s one of the most productive pass‑catching backs of his generation.

Even though his 2025 season was shortened to 11 games due to injury, finishing with 471 rushing yards, 33 receptions for 186 yards, and 1 touchdown, he still led his team in rushing and remains a threat in the passing game, which is rare for a veteran back at this stage of his career.

From Denver’s perspective, adding Kamara would instantly upgrade their backfield versatility.

The Broncos re‑signed J.K. Dobbins, but he has a history of injuries and has never completed a full season, and their young running back room beyond him lacks consistent high‑end production. Bringing in Kamara would give them a dynamic receiving option out of the backfield, something they haven’t consistently had, and a veteran playmaker who could help the offense in third‑down and red‑zone situations.

It also creates a familiarity factor: Kamara spent much of his early, most productive career under current Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who knows how to get the most out of his skill set.

Why The Saints Make The Trade

The New Orleans Saints would have several reasons to consider trading Alvin Kamara, especially after recently signing Travis Etienne.

With Etienne entering the fold as a versatile, dual-threat running back, the Saints now have a younger, cost-controlled option to handle both rushing and passing-down duties. Kamara, while still productive, carries a higher salary and has a history of injuries that make his availability less certain.

Trading him for a 2025 5th-round pick or similar assets would allow the Saints to shed salary, reduce injury risk, and acquire draft capital to invest in the roster elsewhere.

Additionally, Kamara’s skill set overlaps significantly with Etienne’s, particularly as a pass-catching back, making him somewhat redundant in the Saints’ offense.

By moving Kamara, New Orleans gains flexibility to allocate touches to Etienne while still keeping the backfield dynamic. The trade also provides the team with a chance to rebuild for the future, acquiring a mid-round pick to develop young talent or package in future deals, all while keeping their offense balanced with a rising star in Etienne.

