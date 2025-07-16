MLB Mock Trade: Boston Red Sox Deal Alex Bregman To Mariners For Luis Castillo
A player that has been widely rumored to potentially be on the move before the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline is Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman. However, he is one of the more intriguing potential trade pieces because the Red Sox aren't out of the playoff race. Currently, they are only three games back in the AL East and in the thick of things for the AL Wild Card. While it's still very possible they could move Bregman, the next few weeks could vastly impact what they want in return for him. They could be looking to improve their team for a potential playoff run or want to add prospects for the future. That's what makes projecting a Bregman trade so difficult.
Boston faces a tough schedule to close out July—series against three division leaders in the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and defending champion Dodgers, followed by the Twins. Then comes a tough August opener against the AL West-leading Astros, making a sharp drop in the standings a real possibility. If that slide happens, the Red Sox could pivot to sellers at the trade deadline.
One team that has often been linked to a potential Bregman deal is the Seattle Mariners. They are sitting five games out of first place in the AL West and also in that same wild card mix. However, they are presumed to be all in on a playoff win and fully expected to be buyers at the deadline. Being that the standings are what they currently are, we are going to go into this mock trade assuming the standings will look similar in late July.
Seattle Mariners - Boston Red Sox Mock Trade
Seattle Mariners Receive
3B Alex Bregman
LHP Brennan Bernardino
Boston Red Sox Receive
RHP Luis Castillo
2B Jorge Polanco
OF Luke Raley
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Mariners
The Mariners get by far the best offensive player in this deal. Bregman is a piece they could really use in their lineup and to fill a void at third base. Bernadino isn't an amazing reliever, but he would upgrade the backend of the Mariners' bullpen, which could really use a boost. Nevertheless, Bregman is the big piece on the Mariners' side of things. While the Mariners are losing some important pieces, in terms of Castillo, they have to move a good player to get a good player. When it comes to Polanco and Raley, they can live without their bats if they are adding Bregman to their lineup. That said, the Mariners will only pull the trigger if they get Bregman to commit to the team rather than opting out after the end of the season.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Red Sox
While the Red Sox do lose Bregman in this deal and lose some offense in the process, they do get Castillo, who can immediately slide into the top third of their rotation. This season, he's 6 - 5 with an impressive 3.41 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. This is a piece they really need in their rotation if they plan on making any noise in a potential playoff run. Polanco and Raley are solid hitters who would be able to plug holes in the field and somewhat make up for the loss of Bregman in their lineup.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
We have seen what kind of hitter Bregman is for years now, and we wouldn't be expecting any kind of drastic change. However, surrounding him with guys like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez can only help his value. The Mariners' lineup could be loaded with studs by the trade deadline. Castillo would be leaving a pitcher-friendly ballpark, but Fenway isn't the worst place to land for a pitcher. The biggest winner here would probably be Bregman, though, landing in the middle of that lineup.