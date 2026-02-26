MLB Mock Trade: Braves Acquire All-Star Mitch Keller from Pirates

Mitch Keller has established himself as a durable, mid-rotation starter capable of pitching 175–180 innings with solid strikeout upside, making him an intriguing trade target for teams looking to bolster their rotation.

While his ERA and WHIP have been average, his ability to consistently eat innings and provide a high floor in strikeouts makes him a valuable asset for playoff-contending teams that need a reliable arm behind their aces.

A team like the Braves, in particular, could see Keller as the perfect addition to stabilize their rotation and increase their win potential, especially in a league that rewards quality starts and innings pitched.

Here’s what it would take for the Braves to acquire him.

Atlanta Braves - Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Braves Acquire:

Mitch Keller (RHP)

Pirates Acquire:

Sean Murphy (C)

Keller gains a huge boost in the Wins category in this trade because Atlanta provides far better run support and a strong bullpen to preserve leads. While his ERA and WHIP are likely to remain similar (around 3.80–4.10 ERA and 1.22–1.26 WHIP), the improved team context could slightly improve those numbers.

Strikeouts would remain similar (roughly 140–165, depending on innings pitched). Overall, Keller moves from a mid-rotation SP4/matchup starter to a reliable SP3 with real win upside, making him significantly more valuable in roto leagues.

Murphy’s move to Pittsburgh is a downgrade for counting stats because the lineup around him is weaker, and PNC Park slightly suppresses RH power. His home run pace might still be 18–20 HR over a full season, but RBI totals would likely drop to around 55–60. His batting average could remain volatile, around .200–.230, depending on health and adjustments.

He loses some Top-5 catcher upside, but still retains value in power-focused or scarce catcher leagues due to position scarcity.

Why The Braves Make This Trade

Sep 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Braves would make this trade because they already have Drake Baldwin, who had a breakout 2025 season with a .274 AVG, 19 HR, 80 RBI, .341 OBP, and .810 OPS, signaling that he can take over the starting catcher role from Sean Murphy.

With Baldwin poised to be the everyday catcher, Murphy becomes somewhat redundant. Atlanta also signed Jonah Heim as a backup, further reducing the need for Murphy.

By trading Murphy for Mitch Keller, the Braves can address a rotation need, adding a durable mid-rotation starter who can eat innings and stabilize the pitching staff.

Essentially, they convert surplus talent at a position already covered into a valuable rotation asset while maintaining depth behind the plate.

Why The Pirates Make This Trade

Jul 6, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) runs after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Pirates would make this trade because acquiring Sean Murphy gives them an elite, long-term catcher who can anchor their lineup and guide a young rotation.

Murphy provides premium defense, leadership, and power at a scarce position, which Pittsburgh lacks, and his contract through 2028 offers stability for rebuilding or competing in future seasons.

While they give up Mitch Keller, a mid-rotation starter, the Pirates gain a foundational player who can immediately impact both on-field performance and the development of their pitching staff, making it a strategic move for both present and long-term value.

