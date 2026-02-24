MLB Mock Trade: Brewers Acquire All-Star Third Baseman Alec Bohm

A trade involving Alec Bohm would be one of the more intriguing moves in MLB, given his role as a corner infielder with a strong batting average and solid on-base skills. While not an elite power hitter, Bohm provides consistent offensive production, reliable counting stats, and a high-contact approach that can stabilize a lineup and contribute in runs, RBIs, and batting average.

His presence also gives a team positional stability at third base, which is often a difficult spot to fill with controllable talent. For teams looking to balance their roster, add a dependable right-handed bat, or inject youth and energy into the infield, Bohm represents a valuable, though short-term, asset due to his arbitration control through 2026.

Here’s what it would take for the Brewers to acquire him.

Milwaukee Brewers - Philadelphia Phillies MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Brewers Acquire:

Alec Bohm (3B)

Phillies Acquire:

Logan Henderson (RHP)

Cooper Pratt (SS)

In 2025 with the Phillies, Bohm slashed .287/.331/.409 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases over 120 games. His strikeout rate was low (~14.6%), making him a reliable source of batting average. Moving to the Brewers would likely give him an everyday starting role at third base, increasing his plate appearances and run opportunities.

For fantasy purposes, this translates to a stable batting average and moderate counting stats, particularly valuable in BA and OBP leagues. Home run totals aren’t elite, so he’s more of a contact-focused, steady contributor rather than a power-driven fantasy star.

Henderson made his MLB debut in 2025, going 3–0 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts in 25.1 innings over five starts. In the minors, he added 77.2 innings with a 3.59 ERA. Henderson has excellent strikeout potential and solid ratios, making him a future fantasy asset.

However, his small MLB sample and prior injuries mean he’s more of a sleeper in redraft leagues and a valuable target in dynasty or keeper leagues. In 2026, he may not immediately provide full-season fantasy value unless he locks into a starting rotation spot.

In 2025 across Double-A, Pratt slashed .238/.343/.348 with 8 home runs and 31 stolen bases. He offers speed and OBP skills, but remains a minor league prospect with no MLB experience in 2025. His fantasy value is primarily in dynasty formats, where his speed and potential for everyday playing time could become meaningful once he reaches the majors. In 2026 redraft leagues, Pratt likely won’t contribute unless he earns a promotion early in the season.

Why The Brewers Make The Trade

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) reacts after a long fly ball in the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers would consider trading for Alec Bohm because he addresses a clear need at third base while adding a right-handed bat to balance their lineup. Bohm’s .287 average in 2025 and solid on-base skills provide reliable counting stats in runs and RBIs, even if he isn’t an elite power hitter, giving the Brewers offensive stability in a tight NL Central race.

He is also under club control through 2026 at a reasonable arbitration salary, making him a cost-effective option compared with free-agent alternatives.

By acquiring Bohm, Milwaukee can immediately fill a key infield spot without sacrificing established MLB talent, trading only prospects like Cooper Pratt and minor-league pitcher Logan Henderson. Overall, the trade gives the Brewers a controllable, everyday contributor who improves lineup balance, strengthens run production, and supports their push to remain competitive in the near term.

Why The Phillies Make The Trade

Aug 3, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies would consider trading Alec Bohm to the Brewers to address long-term roster needs and acquire controllable talent. Bohm has only one year of arbitration control left and is set to hit free agency soon, which limits his long-term value to the team.

By trading him now, the Phillies could receive prospects like Cooper Pratt, who offers speed and potential as a future everyday infielder, and Logan Henderson, a high-upside pitching arm, giving them assets that could contribute over multiple seasons.

This trade also provides the Phillies with financial flexibility and the ability to reallocate playing time to younger or more versatile players, while hedging against Bohm’s limitations in power and run production. Essentially, the move is about turning a short-term asset into long-term value, restocking the farm system, and positioning the team for sustained competitiveness beyond 2026.

