MLB Mock Trade: Brewers Acquire All-Star 2B Ketel Marte from Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte quietly put together another excellent season in 2025, reinforcing his status as one of baseball’s most valuable and versatile middle-of-the-order bats. With a .283 batting average, 28 home runs, 72 RBI, and a .893 OPS across 126 games, he finished the year with a 145 wRC+, ranking among the better all-around offensive performers in the National League, even in a down year from his career-best 2024 numbers.

Marte’s blend of advanced offensive production, strong contact skills, and experience, which earned him third in NL MVP voting in 2024 and has been a multi-time All-Star and Silver Slugger, makes him a coveted piece for any contender. Beyond the bat, he offers position flexibility (primarily second base but capable elsewhere) and team control under a long-term contract, making him a rare impact player available at a cost controllable through 2030 with a player option in 2031.

For a team like the Milwaukee Brewers looking to add a high-end bat who can hit for power, get on base, and anchor a lineup, Marte would bring middle-of-the-order stability, veteran leadership, and advanced metrics upside to a club on the fringe of postseason contention. Let’s take a look at what it would take for the Brewers to acquire him.

Milwaukee Brewers - Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Brewers Acquire:

Ketel Marte (2B)

Diamondbacks Acquire:

Brice Turang (2B/SS)

Jefferson Quero (C)

Logan Henderson (RHP)

Ketel Marte represents a major fantasy boost for Brewers managers. As a proven All-Star, he contributes across multiple categories, including batting average, on-base percentage, runs, RBIs, and power, while occasionally adding stolen bases. Moving to Milwaukee likely places him in the middle of the lineup, increasing his RBI and run potential. His consistency and multi-category production make him a top-25 middle infielder or outfielder in mixed leagues, giving fantasy managers a reliable, high-floor contributor immediately.

Brice Turang had a breakout 2025 season, hitting .288 with 18 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases, along with a strong .794 OPS. While moving to Arizona could slightly reduce his run and RBI totals depending on the lineup context, he remains a solid multi-category contributor. Turang offers fantasy managers a reliable everyday middle infielder with upside in power, average, and speed, making him a valuable option in both redraft and keeper leagues, even if he doesn’t match Marte’s immediate production.

As a top prospect, Jefferson Quero has minimal immediate fantasy impact unless he receives a midseason call-up. However, he represents significant long-term dynasty potential. Fantasy managers in keeper or dynasty formats could view Quero as a future high-upside contributor at the position, making him a valuable addition for teams focused on sustained success beyond 2025.

Logan Henderson made his MLB debut in 2025, recording a 3–0 record with a 1.78 ERA, 33 strikeouts, and a sub-1.00 WHIP over 25.1 innings. This shows he has frontline pitching potential, particularly in strikeouts and ratios. If Arizona gives him a regular rotation role, Henderson could emerge as a valuable fantasy starter, particularly in ERA, WHIP, and strikeout categories. While his short-term fantasy impact may be limited, he carries significant dynasty league value for the future.

Why The Diamondbacks Make The Trade

Sep 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) looks on after he was stranded on base in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks could make a trade to acquire Brice Turang, the Brewers’ 2025 #5 prospect Jefferson Quero, and their #7 prospect Logan Henderson in exchange for Ketel Marte for several reasons. While Marte is a proven All-Star and an immediate offensive upgrade, Arizona may view trading him as an opportunity to restock with young, controllable talent and reshape the roster for both current and future competitiveness.

Turang has emerged as a breakout hitter and a key contributor, thanks to his mix of offensive and defensive skills. Quero provides Arizona with a high-upside position player to develop, adding depth to their future lineup, while Henderson, already with MLB experience, brings pitching potential that could strengthen the rotation or overall depth.

With depth in both the lineup and pitching staff, the Diamondbacks can afford to part with Marte without sacrificing competitiveness, prioritizing long-term flexibility and sustained success. This trade allows Arizona to address immediate needs while building a pipeline of high-upside players who could become core contributors in the years ahead.

Why The Brewers Make The Trade

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Brewers would make this trade to acquire Ketel Marte because he represents a proven All-Star and an immediate upgrade, providing consistent production and power that could bolster their lineup.

While giving up two top prospects is significant, Milwaukee has the organizational depth to absorb the losses. Jefferson Quero can be moved without jeopardizing the roster, as the team already has a strong presence at catcher with William Contreras, and Logan Henderson can be traded thanks to the Brewers’ solid pitching depth.

Overall, the trade allows Milwaukee to strengthen its lineup with a proven star while maintaining balance and depth across the organization.

