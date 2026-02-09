MLB Mock Trade: Yankees Acquire Former Cy Young Winner Sandy Alcantara from Marlins

With their rotation thin and injuries limiting key arms, the New York Yankees could make a splash by acquiring Sandy Alcántara, a proven ace capable of immediately stabilizing the staff. After missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, Alcántara returned in 2025 and pitched roughly 175 innings with 142 strikeouts, a 5.36 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP, showing signs of regaining his elite form while continuing to round back into peak shape.

Alcántara’s pedigree is undeniable: he was the National League Cy Young Award winner in 2023, when he dominated with elite command, strikeout ability, and durability that made him one of the most feared pitchers in the game. For the Yankees, who have faced uncertainty at the top of their rotation, adding a frontline starter like Alcántara addresses their most pressing need and provides a foundation for the staff.

If Alcántara can recapture even a portion of his 2023 dominance, he would offer the Yankees a true difference-making arm, someone capable of eating innings, producing strikeouts, and anchoring the rotation for a deep postseason run. This hypothetical trade would give New York both stability and high upside at the most critical position on the pitching staff.

New York Yankees - Miami Marlins MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Yankees Acquire:

Sandy Alcántara (RHP)

Andrew Nardi (LHP)

Marlins Acquire:

Will Warren (RHP)

Spencer Jones (OF)

Roderick Arias (INF)

Alcántara brings elite starting pitching upside, even coming off a rough 2025 season (5.36 ERA, 142 strikeouts, 1.27 WHIP). He’s a former Cy Young winner capable of eating innings while providing strikeouts, a solid win floor, and strong ERA/WHIP ratios. Once fully healthy, he immediately becomes a top-10 SP target in most formats and a potential league-winner in both standard and points leagues.

Andrew Nardi’s fantasy impact would be more modest in this trade. As a left-handed reliever, his value primarily comes from strikeouts and ratio stats, with limited innings. A move to the Yankees could shuffle the bullpen, potentially putting him in higher-leverage situations.

Warren is a young pitcher with moderate upside. He can contribute innings and strikeouts, but he is unlikely to match Alcántara’s elite fantasy value right away. Warren is best viewed as a rotation lottery ticket or deep-league asset, with potential to grow into a more reliable fantasy starter over time.

Spencer Jones and Roderick Arias would offer little to no short-term fantasy upside in this trade, as both are likely to start the season in the minors. Arias is still a few seasons away from making a major league impact, making him purely a long-term prospect.

Jones, on the other hand, has a real chance to crack the Marlins MLB roster out of spring training and could be worth a late-round flier in fantasy drafts. That said, he would need to produce immediately to earn regular playing time and stick in fantasy lineups, making him a higher-risk, high-upside option rather than a reliable contributor.

Aaron Judge and Spencer Jones getting some work in pic.twitter.com/S72zSxb4at — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) February 9, 2026

Why The Marlins Make The Trade

Mar 4, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Marlins would make this trade to focus on long-term control and roster building, turning short-term value into a mix of youth and cost-controlled talent. By acquiring Will Warren, the Marlins add a starting pitcher under contract through 2031, giving them a stable, controllable arm for the next several seasons. Warren has shown flashes of success at the major league level, and his long-term deal provides both rotation stability and cost certainty, a valuable asset for a team looking to build sustainably.

In addition, the Marlins receive two of the Yankees’ top prospects: Spencer Jones (#4 prospect, 2025) and Roderick Arias (#18 prospect, 2025). Jones provides a high-upside bat who could develop into a solid outfielder, while Arias offers speed, positional flexibility, and power potential, giving the Marlins a multi-category contributor for the future. These prospects bolster the farm system and give the team depth across both outfield and middle infield positions.

Overall, the Marlins are sacrificing a high-profile veteran in Sandy Alcántara to retool for the long term, acquiring controllable pitching and top-tier young talent that could form the core of their next competitive window while keeping financial flexibility intact.

Why The Yankees Make The Trade

Aug 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Yankees would make this trade to immediately upgrade their rotation and bullpen, addressing one of their most pressing needs. With Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole not expected to be ready at the start of the season, New York enters 2026 with a thin rotation and a clear need for a reliable top-of-the-rotation arm.

By acquiring Sandy Alcántara, the Yankees add a controllable ace under contract through 2027, capable of anchoring the staff and providing elite strikeout totals, innings, and ratios. Alcántara’s pedigree as a former Cy Young winner gives the Yankees both immediate impact and long-term stability at a premium position.

In addition, the Yankees receive Andrew Nardi, a left-handed bullpen arm coming off an injury who they can work with and develop. Buying low on Nardi gives New York a high-upside reliever who could contribute strikeouts, holds, and late-inning flexibility, addressing another area of need in a bullpen that can never have too much pitching depth.

Overall, the Yankees make this trade to secure a true ace for the top of the rotation while adding a cost-controlled, potentially high-impact reliever, creating a stronger foundation for both the 2026 season and the years ahead, particularly given the uncertainty with Rodón and Cole early in the year.

