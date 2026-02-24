MLB Mock Trade: Yankees Acquire All-Star Corey Seager From Rangers

Corey Seager is one of baseball’s premier shortstops, combining elite hitting, power, and postseason experience with strong defensive ability. When healthy, he can anchor a lineup, provide middle-of-the-order production, and immediately elevate a team’s championship chances.

However, with a significant long-term contract and the Rangers still building around younger talent, Texas may view him as a trade candidate to reset payroll and acquire controllable assets for the future.

Trading Seager would give the Rangers the flexibility to infuse their roster with high-upside prospects or MLB-ready players while reducing financial risk.

Here’s what it will take for the Yankees to acquire him.

New York Yankees - Texas Rangers MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Yankees Acquire:

Corey Seager (SS)

Rangers Acquire:

Jasson Domínguez (OF)

Anthony Volpe (SS)

Clarke Schmidt (RHP)

In 2025 with the Texas Rangers, Seager hit .271 with 21 HR, 50 RBI, 61 R, and 3 SB, posting an .860 OPS over 102 games. Moving to Yankee Stadium likely improves his counting stats, especially power and RBI production, because the short right‑field porch and a deeper lineup create more high‑leverage RBI opportunities.

In fantasy terms, Seager goes from a solid mid‑range SS1 to an elite SS option and a reliable Top-15 hitter, with potential increases in HR and RBI just by changing ballparks and lineup context. His batting average profile and OBP should remain strong.

Domínguez finished 2025 with a .257 batting average, 10 HR, 47 RBI, 58 R, and 23 SB, producing a .719 OPS across 123 games. He contributed five categories, most notably steals and runs, but his power was modest for fantasy middle‑of‑the‑road value. In Texas, with everyday at‑bats and perhaps a little more lineup protection, we could reasonably expect his counting stats to tick up (more runs and potentially closer to 15–18 HR while maintaining strong SB production).

In 2025, Volpe struggled in New York, hitting .212 with 19 HR, 72 RBI, and 18 SB while posting a .663 OPS across 153 games. That’s a below‑average offensive season for a shortstop, though he still contributed steals.

Moving to Texas doesn’t inherently improve power or average unless he makes mechanical changes, and his run production could decline if the lineup around him isn’t as potent. However, he’d likely remain a speed source and everyday SS, offering moderate fantasy value in leagues that reward SBs but a downgrade in average and OBP from Seager.

Schmidt’s 2025 season with the Yankees showed a 4–4 record, 3.32 ERA, 73 strikeouts, and a 1.09 WHIP over 78.2 innings pitched. As a mid‑rotation arm, his ratio stats are strong, and his strikeout rate provides solid value in fantasy leagues that reward ERA/WHIP and Ks.

Going to Texas, he keeps that role as a steady fantasy starter (SP3/4), though the park and team defense will slightly influence his underlying ratios. He doesn’t transform into an ace, but in this trade he becomes a useful pitching piece adding depth rather than elite upside.

Why The Yankees Make This Trade

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) cannot field a ball hit by Cleveland Guardians second baseman Brayan Rocchio (not pictured) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Yankees would target Corey Seager because he offers a proven, elite upgrade at shortstop and middle-of-the-order production. In 2025, he hit .271 with 21 home runs and 50 RBI in just 102 games, and moving to Yankee Stadium with a lineup full of high-OBP players could boost his counting stats even further.

The trade makes sense because Anthony Volpe hasn’t lived up to expectations, Jasson Domínguez is expendable given the Yankees’ outfield depth, and Clarke Schmidt is coming off an injury and provides only mid-rotation upside.

Acquiring Seager consolidates three uncertain assets into a reliable, high-impact player, reducing positional risk and immediately strengthening the Yankees’ championship window while also boosting his fantasy value into elite Top-5 shortstop territory.

Why The Rangers Make This Trade

Jul 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) bats against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Rangers would make this trade because it allows them to reset for the future while reducing risk. Corey Seager carries a large long-term contract and has missed time due to injury; moving him frees payroll and limits exposure to health and performance volatility.

In return, they acquire Anthony Volpe, who becomes their everyday shortstop with controllable years, Jasson Domínguez, a high-upside outfielder who could develop into a cornerstone bat, and Clarke Schmidt, a mid-rotation starter with multiple years of team control once fully healthy.

While none of these players are as immediately impactful as Seager, the Rangers gain three young, cost-controlled assets with the potential to contribute across multiple seasons. This aligns with a strategy of rebuilding or retooling around controllable talent, rather than betting on a single star staying healthy and performing at elite levels.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News