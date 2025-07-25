MLB Mock Trade: Chicago Cubs Rent Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres Land Their Catcher of the Future
It's questionalbe when a team deals for a pitcher with a mid-season winning percentage of .230.
It's even more questionable when you realize said pitcher is in the final year of his contract.
It's even more questionable when the return for said pitcher is a prized 26-year-old catcher and the team leader in holds.
But the Chicago Cubs are in a position where they have to get questionable. As of this writing, they’re one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, and are dealing with a shallow, injury-riddled starting staff in need of an upgrade.
And if they’re in win-now mode, they might be willing to make a deal with the offensively-challenged San Diego Padres, a move like this:
Chicago Cubs receive:
- Dylan Cease (RHP)
- Braden Nett (RHP – Triple-A - #9 prospect)
San Diego Padres receive:
- Miguel Amaya (C)
- Brad Keller (RHP)
- Cash considerations
Cubs Fans Will Kvetch
The 28-year-old Cease is in the final year of his contract, but if he blows into Wrigley and starts dealing, ta-da, the North Siders might have themselves a divisional championship and a potential long-term answer for the middle-to-bottom of their rotation
But, as noted, Cease’s record stinks (3-10). That said, his Padres aren’t great at hitting balls—their +14 run differential is 52 behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers—so the support hasn’t been there.
Outside of wins, Cease’s digits are better-than-average: A 144-to-42 strikeout-to-walk ratio, 106 hits allowed in 113 innings, and a 4.59 ERA.
These aren’t top-dog starter stats by any means, but if Cease can manage, say, seven wins for the Cubs, that could get them the division.
Padres Fans Will Be Psyched
Amaya is a gem, but the Cubs are loaded at catcher, with the reliable Carson Kelly locked in as the go-to starter and Reese McGuire as a solid backup. And lest we forget, 21-year-old phenom Moises Ballesteros is waiting in the wings.
Amaya would slide into the starting lineup, sending Elias Diaz and his .196 batting average to the bench, while Keller would be a useful middle reliever.
Will these additions get the Pods past the Dodgers? Probably not, as L.A. is, y’know, really good, but Amaya (who’s under team control until 2028) and Keller would be upgrades who would make San Diego's second half considerably more interesting.
The Padres wouldn’t be thrilled to include Nett in the deal, but the Cubs would insist as insurance in case Cease bolts after the season. The cash considerations would soften the blow for San Diego.
So this one could be a win/win—even if it looks questionable.