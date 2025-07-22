MLB Mock Trade: Cleveland Guardians Deal Emmanuel Clase To New York Yankees
The New York Yankees’ current closer, Devin Williams, hasn’t lived up to form since being acquired from the Brewers in December. His 20 earned runs allowed through July 21st already surpass the total he gave up in the previous two seasons combined (3 ER in 21.2 innings in 2022 and 10 ER in 58.2 innings in 2023).
Setup man and former closer Luke Weaver has also struggled as of late, posting a 7.20 ERA over June and July after compiling an impressive 1.79 ERA from March through May.
As a unit, the Yankees bullpen is currently 21st in MLB with a combined 4.10 ERA
Emmanuel Clase, who signed a team-friendly five-year, $20 million contract with the Guardians in 2022, is under team control through 2026, with $10 million club options for both 2027 and 2028.
For the first time since 2021, Clase was not selected as an All-Star. His numbers have dipped slightly in 2025, as he’s on pace for just 34 saves after leading the American League in the previous three seasons with 47 saves in 2024, 44 in 2023, and 42 in 2022.
So what will it take for the Pinstripes to acquire the elite closer from the Cleveland Guardians?
New York Yankees - Cleveland Guardians MLB Mock Trade
New York Yankees Receive:
RHP Emmanuel Clase
Cleveland Guardians Receive:
Yankees #7 prospect RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz
Yankees #15 Prospect RHP Cade Smith
Yankees #26 Prospect OF Brando Mayea
In this proposed deal, the Guardians would receive three top-30 prospects from the Yankees’ organization. Rodriguez-Cruz, the most advanced of the trio, is currently pitching at the Double-A level. Smith is developing in Single-A, while Mayea remains in rookie ball.
With Clase, the Yankees acquire a top-tier closer who is still just 27 years old. His arrival immediately reshapes the bullpen, pushing Weaver into a seventh-inning role and shifting Williams to setup duties in the eighth. The result could be the most formidable late-inning trio in the American League.
Clase is 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 44 innings pitched and is 21/25 in save opportunities.
Fantasy Baseball Impact:
The biggest fantasy loser in this potential blockbuster deal is Devin Williams. Managers who roster him may need to pivot quickly if Clase ends up in the Bronx. While Clase shifts from a neutral ballpark to the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium, there’s little reason to expect a drop in performance. In fact, he could see a boost in save opportunities with a contending team poised to chase the AL pennant.