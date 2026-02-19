MLB Mock Trade: Dodgers Acquire All-Star José Berríos from Blue Jays

Trade rumors are swirling around Jose Berrios, and contending teams like the Dodgers could benefit immensely from adding him to their rotation. Berrios is a proven frontline starter, combining a high-velocity fastball with a sharp, late-breaking changeup that keeps hitters off balance.

For a team chasing a championship, he provides more than just innings; he offers reliability in big spots, strikeout ability, and the experience needed in postseason pressure situations. A pitcher of his caliber can instantly stabilize a rotation and give a team the edge it needs down the stretch.

Here’s what it would take for the Dodgers to acquire him.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Toronto Blue Jays MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Dodgers Acquire:

José Berríos (RHP)

Blue Jays Acquire:

Josue De Paula (OF)

Jackson Ferris (RHP)

James Tibbs III (INF)

In 2025, Berríos went 9–5 with a 4.17 ERA, 138 strikeouts, 166 innings pitched, and a 1.30 WHIP. He is a strong fantasy starter, providing reliable innings, wins, and strikeouts while maintaining a solid ERA and WHIP. Although he isn’t a high-strikeout ace, his durability and consistency make him valuable in both redraft and AL-only fantasy formats. The Dodgers' acquisition of Berríos immediately boosts his fantasy value and provides stability at the top of the rotation.

De Paula spent 2025 in the minors, hitting roughly .280/.360/.480 with 18 home runs and 20 stolen bases between High-A and Double-A. In redraft leagues, he offers no immediate fantasy value, but he is highly valuable in dynasty or keeper formats. De Paula projects as a multi-category contributor once he reaches MLB, with power, speed, and on-base skills. He is considered a high-upside future fantasy asset who can anchor the outfield in keeper leagues.

Ferris had a strong 2025 minor league season, going about 6–3 with a 3.45 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 95 innings. He is a long-term fantasy target who could develop into a high-strikeout, innings-eating starter in MLB. While he won’t contribute in redraft leagues immediately, Ferris has significant upside in dynasty or keeper formats and represents a potential top-30 fantasy starter once he reaches the majors.

Tibbs posted roughly .270/.370/.450 with 12 home runs and 15 stolen bases in the minors in 2025. He projects as a future multi-category contributor at middle infield, combining power and speed. Like De Paula and Ferris, Tibbs offers no immediate redraft value but is a dynasty/keeper asset with upside for fantasy managers planning for the next 3–5 seasons. Once he reaches the MLB, he could provide solid contributions in home runs, stolen bases, and runs.

Why The Dodgers Make This Trade

Sep 16, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) walks to the dugout after he pitched the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers would consider trading for José Berríos because he provides critical rotation depth in a season where pitching workload management will be key. In 2026, the Dodgers’ rotation already includes Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, all talented arms but with varying health histories. Shohei Ohtani is expected to be on a strict innings limit as a two-way player, limiting his availability as a full-time starting pitcher. This makes adding a proven innings-eater like Berríos extremely valuable.

Berríos brings a track record of durability and strikeout upside, with 2025 stats of 4.17 ERA, 138 strikeouts, 166 innings pitched, and a 1.30 WHIP, meaning he can reliably pitch deep into games and stabilize the rotation. He would reduce strain on the Dodgers’ young and high-profile arms while providing a veteran presence in high-leverage situations.

For Los Angeles, the cost of trading top prospects like Josue De Paula, Jackson Ferris, and James Tibbs III is feasible given their farm system depth. Essentially, Berríos represents short-term certainty and innings stability in exchange for prospects, allowing the Dodgers to protect Ohtani, maximize the effectiveness of their rotation, and maintain their championship window.

Why The Blue Jays Make This Trade

Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays would make this trade primarily to maximize the value of a veteran pitcher who is surplus to their rotation needs while replenishing their farm system with young, controllable talent. In 2026, Toronto’s rotation includes arms like Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and Dylan Cease, giving them depth behind Berríos. Trading him allows the Blue Jays to convert a high-value veteran into premium prospects and MLB-ready players that can strengthen multiple positions or add future rotation depth.

By acquiring elite young talent, Toronto gains flexibility to fill roster holes, accelerate player development, and maintain financial flexibility. This makes it easier for them to pair their star core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer with a deeper, more balanced roster capable of competing at the highest level.

From a competitive standpoint, the trade positions the Blue Jays to build a more sustainable championship roster, rather than relying on aging arms or overworking current stars. With a deeper, younger core and stronger farm system, they can manage workloads, limit injury risk, and surround their star hitters with complementary talent. This makes the team more capable of surviving a long playoff run, increasing their chances of winning a World Series in the near future.

