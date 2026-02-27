MLB Mock Trade: Dodgers Acquire Cy Young Starter Sandy Alcántara from Marlins

In a hypothetical MLB blockbuster, the Miami Marlins could trade ace pitcher Sandy Alcántara, one of the most dominant and controllable starters in the league.

Known for his high strikeout rates, durability, and ability to consistently suppress runs, Alcántara would provide any team with an immediate boost at the top of their rotation, making him a coveted asset for playoff contenders.

His combination of elite performance and team control through 2027 makes him both a short-term weapon and a valuable long-term piece.

Here’s what it would take for the Dodgers to acquire him.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Miami Marlins MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Dodgers Acquire:

Sandy Alcántara (RHP)

Marlins Acquire:

Zyhir Hope (OF)

Eduardo Quintero (OF)

Mike Sirota (OF)

Alex Freeland (SS)

Alcántara would be a top fantasy starting pitcher in 2026 if traded to the Dodgers. In 2025 with the Marlins, he pitched 174.2 innings across 31 starts, striking out 142 batters with a 5.36 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.

Moving to Los Angeles, his ERA and WHIP would likely improve thanks to stronger defense and run support, while his strikeouts and win total rise, making him a cornerstone SP for any standard or points league.

Hope had a strong 2025 minor-league campaign, hitting around .266/.376/.428 with 13 home runs and 27 stolen bases over roughly 127 games. He walked at a 15% rate, showing excellent plate discipline. While he won’t contribute in redraft 2026 leagues, in dynasty formats, he projects as a future everyday MLB outfielder with a combination of power, speed, and on-base ability.

Quintero excelled in the Dodgers’ minors in 2025, slashing about .293/.415/.508 with 19 home runs, 47 stolen bases, and over 100 runs scored in 113 games. His high walk rate and power-speed combination make him one of the system’s top prospects. In dynasty leagues, he offers strong upside in runs, power, and steals as a future MLB contributor.

Sirota had a shortened but explosive 2025, hitting .333/.452/.616 with 13 home runs and 5 stolen bases over 59 games between Low‑A and High‑A. He demonstrated excellent plate discipline with a high walk rate, producing a 1.068 OPS. Though his season ended early due to injury, he remains a high-upside corner outfielder for dynasty leagues, with potential to contribute in power and OPS categories.

Freeland split 2025 between Triple-A and his MLB debut, putting up .254/.377/.411 with 10 home runs and 16 stolen bases in Triple-A, and .190/.292/.310 with 2 home runs in 29 MLB games. His strong minor-league numbers and positional versatility make him a valuable dynasty asset, offering future power and flexibility despite limited redraft impact in 2026.

Why The Dodgers Make The Trade

Sep 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) reacts against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dodgers would pursue Sandy Alcántara because he provides an immediate, high-impact upgrade to their rotation.

As a frontline starter under team control through 2027, Alcántara offers playoff-ready performance at a cost-controlled rate, which is extremely valuable for a team aiming for a deep postseason run.

He strengthens the rotation behind or alongside their existing aces, giving the Dodgers more flexibility in managing innings and matchups in high-leverage playoff situations.

Even though acquiring him costs multiple top prospects, the Dodgers are willing to pay that premium because the immediate benefit of a true ace increases their chances of winning now, rather than waiting for prospects to develop.

Why The Marlins Make The Trade

Feb 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Alex Freeland against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trading Sandy Alcántara to the Dodgers makes sense for the Marlins for several reasons.

Alcántara’s value is at its peak. He’s a frontline starter under team control through 2027, so trading now ensures Miami gets top prospects before his value declines or he reaches free agency.

The Dodgers package offers near-MLB-ready outfielder Zyhir Hope, high-upside bats Eduardo Quintero and Mike Sirota, and versatile infielder Alex Freeland, giving Miami multiple controllable players with both immediate and long-term potential.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News