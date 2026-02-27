MLB Mock Trade: Twins Send All-Star Starting Pitcher Pablo López to the Rockies

After suffering a UCL injury that will sideline him for the entire 2026 season, Pablo López enters the trade market as a high-upside, buy-low asset.

While he offers no immediate fantasy or MLB impact next year, his track record as a frontline starter with strong strikeout ability, consistent ratios, and playoff experience makes him an attractive piece for teams planning for 2027 and beyond.

López represents a chance to add a potential rotation anchor at a discounted price, provided a team is willing to wait for his full recovery.

Here’s what it would take for the Rockies to acquire him.

Colorado Rockies - Minnesota Twins MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Rockies Acquire:

Pablo Lopez (RHP)

Twins Acquire:

Gabriel Hughes (RHP)

Sterlin Thompson (OF)

Angel Jimenez (RHP)

Pablo López has no fantasy impact for the 2026 season as he recovers from UCL surgery and will miss the entire year. Fantasy managers cannot roster him for redraft purposes, making him purely a long-term consideration.

Looking ahead to 2027, assuming a full recovery, López projects as a mid-tier SP2 in fantasy leagues. His 2025 performance (14 starts, 75.2 IP, 2.74 ERA, 73 K, 1.11 WHIP) demonstrates strong strikeout ability and solid ratios, though his move to Coors Field introduces ERA and WHIP volatility.

Based on his 2025 minor-league performance (24 starts, 105.1 IP, 5–6 W-L, 4.19 ERA, 88 K, 1.26 WHIP), Gabriel Hughes could see MLB innings in 2026 as a mid-rotation starter for the Twins.

Fantasy-wise, he would likely log 110–130 innings, posting a 3.90–4.20 ERA, 1.22–1.28 WHIP, and around 110–130 strikeouts. While not a frontline option, he would be a back-end SP4/SP5 in redraft leagues, offering streaming potential and moderate strikeout upside.

Sterlin Thompson’s 2025 Triple-A performance (.296/.392/.519, 18 HR, 66 RBI, 82 R, 12 SB) suggests he could earn a regular role in Minnesota in 2026. In fantasy terms, Thompson would likely produce .280–.295 AVG, .380 OBP, 12–15 home runs, 55–65 runs, and 50–60 RBI, with occasional stolen bases.

He projects as a bench-to-regular OF2 option, contributing across multiple categories with a strong batting average and on-base floor. Thompson provides stability in standard and OBP-focused formats, but his counting stats are moderate rather than league-leading.

Angel Jimenez remains a long-term dynasty lottery ticket in 2026. His 2025 minor-league numbers (17 starts, 60.2 IP, 4.01 ERA, 73 K, 1.43 WHIP) show solid strikeout ability but control and consistency concerns.

He is unlikely to impact standard redraft leagues, but in dynasty formats, he is a speculative stash with upside if he refines his command or transitions to a bullpen or back-end starter role.

Why The Rockies Make The Trade

Sep 5, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Colorado Rockies would make this trade to acquire a high-upside, front-line starter in Pablo López while leveraging lower-risk, lower-level talent they can afford to part with.

Despite López missing 2026 due to UCL surgery, the Rockies can stash him for a full year, allowing him to return in 2027 as a potential anchor for their rotation.

They give up Gabriel Hughes, Sterlin Thompson, and Angel Jimenez, players with upside but not guaranteed impact, because López offers a proven strikeout pitcher with playoff experience, something the Rockies’ rotation lacks.

This move accelerates their timeline for contention by prioritizing a top-of-rotation arm over multiple mid-tier or developmental assets, taking a calculated risk on López’s post-surgery performance to strengthen the rotation long-term.

Why The Twins Make The Trade

Florida utility Sterlin Thompson #26 catches an out during the third inning Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK



The Minnesota Twins would make this trade to minimize risk while gaining a mix of MLB-ready talent and upside. With Pablo López out for 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery, trading him lets the Twins capture his 2027 value without the uncertainty of his recovery.

In return, they acquire Gabriel Hughes, a mid-rotation starter, Sterlin Thompson, a near-MLB-ready outfielder who hit .296/.392/.519 with 18 home runs in Triple-A in 2025, and Angel Jimenez, a lottery-ticket pitching prospect.

The deal improves rotation depth, adds an everyday offensive option, converting a high-variance, injury-risk asset into safer, controllable pieces that balance immediate contribution with long-term upside.

