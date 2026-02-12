MLB Mock Trade: Dodgers Land Two-Time Cy Young Winner Tarik Skubal

In a league where elite pitching is often the difference between contenders and pretenders, a potential trade for Tarik Skubal would instantly tilt the balance in favor of any team ready to add a bona fide ace. Fresh off one of his most dominant seasons yet, Skubal posted a 13–6 record with a 2.21 ERA, 241 strikeouts, and a league-leading 0.89 WHIP across 195 ⅓ innings in 2025, figures that not only led the American League in multiple categories but also earned him his second consecutive AL Cy Young Award.

At 29, Skubal has firmly established himself among baseball’s premier starters, combining high strikeout ability with elite run prevention and the durability to anchor a playoff rotation. His value extends beyond analytics. His left-handed presence and ability to challenge lineups from the first inning to the seventh make him a transformative addition for any contender lacking an overpowering No. 1.

For a franchise like the Dodgers, constantly in win-now mode and seeking to bolster their rotation to chase another World Series, adding Skubal would signal a clear championship intent. Below, here’s what it would look like for the Dodgers to acquire him:

Los Angeles Dodgers - Detroit Tigers MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Dodgers Acquire:

Tarik Skubal (LHP)

Tigers Acquire:

Zyhir Hope (OF)

Jackson Ferris (LHP)

Emmet Sheehan (RHP)

James Tibbs III (OF)

A trade sending Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers would create a massive ripple effect in fantasy baseball, starting with Skubal himself. In 2025, he cemented his status as a true fantasy ace, going 13–6 with a 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 241 strikeouts over 195.1 innings. Those numbers placed him among the league leaders in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts, making him a consensus top-tier SP1 in all formats.

A move to Los Angeles would likely maintain, if not slightly improve, his fantasy value. The Dodgers’ strong defense, pitcher development track record, and consistent run support could boost his win total while preserving his elite ratios and strikeout production. In fantasy terms, he remains a locked-in top-five starting pitcher and potentially the first arm off the board in 2026 drafts.

Emmet Sheehan would represent the most immediate MLB loss for the Dodgers in this deal. In 2025, he posted a 6–3 record with a 2.82 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 73.1 innings, flashing strong command and swing-and-miss ability after returning from injury. For fantasy managers, Sheehan profiles as a high-upside mid-rotation starter valuable in deeper leagues and as streaming depth in standard formats.

If he landed in Detroit, his fantasy value could hinge on workload and team context, but he would likely see a clearer rotation path, potentially increasing his innings and strikeout totals. Still, he does not offer the same elite ceiling that Skubal provides.

James Tibbs III is more of a dynasty-league piece than a redraft factor. In 2025, he hit .269 with 7 home runs and 32 RBI in 36 Double-A games, showcasing a polished bat with developing power. From a fantasy standpoint, Tibbs offers intriguing upside in OBP formats thanks to his plate discipline and hit tool.

However, he is unlikely to make an immediate big-league impact in standard 2026 leagues. His value would primarily matter in keeper and dynasty formats, where his long-term offensive profile could translate into a steady power-producing corner outfielder.

Jackson Ferris brings pitching prospect upside to the Tigers’ side of the deal. In 2025, he logged a 3.86 ERA over 126 innings at Double-A, demonstrating strikeout potential but still working on consistency and command. For fantasy purposes, Ferris projects as a future mid-rotation starter with the ability to generate strikeouts, making him relevant in dynasty leagues. However, like most pitching prospects, there is volatility in both timeline and outcome. In redraft formats, his impact would likely be minimal until he secures a full-time MLB role.

Zyhir Hope may be the most exciting long-term fantasy asset included beyond Sheehan. In 2025, he slashed .266/.376/.428 with a 131 wRC+ in Double-A, showing a strong on-base profile with emerging power and speed. His well-rounded offensive skill set makes him especially attractive in dynasty leagues, where power-speed contributors carry premium value. While he likely wouldn’t factor into shallow 2026 redraft leagues immediately, his development trajectory suggests a potential future five-category contributor.

Why The Dodgers Make This Trade

Sep 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) flips the ball to first base to get out Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (not pictured) in the fourth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Dodgers would make a trade for Tarik Skubal because their window to win now is wide open, coming off back-to-back World Series victories and boasting one of the most talented rosters in baseball. Adding an elite ace like Skubal would immediately strengthen a rotation already built to compete at the highest level, giving them a true frontline starter capable of dominating in both the regular season and playoffs.

With plenty of financial flexibility, Los Angeles can comfortably absorb Skubal’s salary without impacting other areas of the roster, and their depth allows them to part with high-upside prospects without significantly weakening the organization. In short, for a team primed to chase another championship, Skubal represents an opportunity to consolidate future assets into a proven, game-changing starter who can maximize their win-now window.

Why The Tigers Make This Trade



Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the tenth inning during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Tigers were to consider trading Tarik Skubal, it would likely be a strategic move focused on maximizing value and reshaping their competitive window rather than questioning his performance. As a dominant ace in his prime, Skubal’s trade value may never be higher, and Detroit could see an opportunity to convert one elite but volatile asset into multiple controllable players who better fit a long-term plan.

In a trade scenario, that could include Emmet Sheehan, James Tibbs III, Zyhir Hope, and Jackson Ferris, a mix of MLB-ready talent and high-upside prospects that adds depth, reduces the inherent injury risk of relying on a single pitcher, and strengthens the organization across multiple positions. Ultimately, the decision would be about timing and asset management, ensuring the Tigers are positioned for sustained success rather than depending heavily on one superstar arm.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News