MLB Mock Trade: Pirates Acquire Mark Vientos from Mets

Mark Vientos has been on the radar as a trade candidate this offseason after a mixed 2025 campaign with the New York Mets. In 121 games, the 26‑year‑old posted a .233 batting average with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .702 OPS, showing he still possesses legitimate power and run production potential despite some inconsistency at the plate. His combination of size, bat strength, and previous breakout power gives him the ceiling that teams look for when seeking middle‑of‑the‑order offense.

While his overall numbers dipped from earlier years, Vientos remains a valuable trade piece because of his right‑handed pop and ability to fill multiple lineup roles, whether as a corner bat or designated hitter. For a club like the Pirates that is chasing more consistent run scoring and lineup depth, adding a player with Vientos’ upside could be a meaningful boost to their offense. Let's take a look at what it would take for the Pirates to acquire him.

Pirates Acquire:

Mark Vientos (3B)

Mets Acquire:

Bubba Chandler (RHP)

Jhostynxon García (OF)

Mark Vientos: If Vientos lands in Pittsburgh, he immediately becomes a middle-of-the-order bat with serious power upside, which is valuable in fantasy leagues. In 2025 with the Mets, the 26-year-old hit .234 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, 44 runs scored, and a .702 OPS over 121 games. While his batting average has been inconsistent, his ability to drive in runs and hit for power gives him 40+ HR upside if he rebounds in a stable lineup. Fantasy managers would see a boost in HR, RBI, and R categories, though AVG risk remains due to strikeouts and past regression.

Bubba Chandler: Chandler would provide the Mets with pitching depth rather than an immediate fantasy impact. In 2025 with Pittsburgh, he posted a 4–1 record, 4.02 ERA, 31 strikeouts, and a 0.93 WHIP in limited innings. Projections see him as a mid-rotation starter in 2026, capable of contributing solid strikeouts and innings, making him a viable SP4/SP5 in deeper fantasy leagues. He adds rotation depth but is not expected to be a frontline starter immediately.

Jhostynxon García: García is a high-upside hitting prospect who would join the Mets as part of this trade. In the minors in 2025, he slashed .267/.340/.470 with 21 home runs, 75 RBIs, 79 runs, and 7 stolen bases over 434 at-bats, showing strong power and run-production potential. While his Major League experience is limited, he could offer 20–25 HR potential if he earns regular playing time. García is most valuable in dynasty and keeper formats, with limited short-term fantasy impact unless he cracks the everyday lineup.

Why The Mets Make This Trade

The Mets would be interested in this trade because they acquire Bubba Chandler, a promising young pitcher who could add depth to their rotation, and Jhostynxon García, a high-upside outfield prospect with power potential—an area where the Mets currently lack depth.

Chandler provides strikeouts and innings that could help stabilize the pitching staff, while García offers a future middle-of-the-order bat who could develop into a consistent contributor. By moving Mark Vientos, whose performance has been inconsistent, the Mets exchange a current power bat for long-term pitching and hitting assets, addressing both immediate and future roster needs.

Why The Pirates Make This Trade

The Pirates would pursue this trade to acquire Mark Vientos, a middle-of-the-order bat who could provide an immediate offensive boost. Pittsburgh has struggled to generate consistent power and run production, and Vientos’ ability to hit for extra bases and drive in RBIs addresses that need.

By trading Bubba Chandler and Jhostynxon García, the Pirates give up future pitching and hitting upside for a proven bat who can contribute right away, helping accelerate their rebuild and make their lineup more competitive in the near term.

