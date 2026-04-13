MLB Mock Trade: Ketel Marte's Fantasy Baseball Stock Rises With Trade To Red Sox

The Arizona Diamondbacks are off to a respectable start to their 2026 campaign, posting a 9-7 record through their first 16 games. Star second baseman Ketel Marte has shown flashes of his All-Star form, garnering trade interest from teams throughout the majors coming into the regular season.

Marte has appeared in all 16 games this season, racking up 61 at-bats to this point of the season. He’s posted a .197 batting average, racking up 12 hits, seven runs, two home runs and seven RBIs. The three-time All-Star is one of the top second basemen in the majors, sustaining high-end production in each of his last three seasons.

Plenty of teams have expressed interest in a potential deal for Marte, though, the Boston Red Sox have sustained a presence in trade rumors. The Red Sox snapped a three-game postseason skid with an 89-73 campaign in 2025, and are eyeing a deep playoff run with a headlining trade.

Boston has continued to make calls regarding a potential trade for the star infielder, and could offer a compelling return to add Marte. Here’s a mock trade that sends the Diamondbacks star to the Red Sox early in the 2026 season:

Arizona Diamondbacks-Boston Red Sox Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona receives Brayan Bello, Connelly Early, Justin Gonzales

Boston receives Ketel Marte

In the proposed mock trade, the Diamondbacks move Marte to Boston for a pair of starting pitchers and a promising outfield prospect. Arizona has a dire need for depth within the bullpen, a void that’s filled in the deal. Brayan Bello is a reliable veteran arm on the mound, while Connelly Early is a highly touted prospect that’s flashed tremendous value early in his major league career. Justin Gonzales is a developmental piece who could offer long-term upside as he continues his ascent.

Marte projects to sustain his elite fantasy baseball value in the trade to Boston, potentially elevating his stock with a move to Fenway Park. He projects to sustain his high-end production on the offensive end and should finish the season ranked as one of the top second basemen in fantasy. I’d expect him to close the regular season with around 25 homers and 80 RBIs again this season, which could put him in line for his third consecutive Silver Slugger.

Why The Diamondbacks Make The Trade

Apr 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It’s never easy to move a player of Marte’s caliber, especially considering his production. Still, the Diamondbacks have a glaring need for depth within their bullpen. The trade helps bolster Arizona’s starting rotation immediately, while adding a promising prospect with positional versatility. Moving Marte can help the team fill an immediate need on the defensive end and add a potential franchise cornerstone who has continued to progress in the minor leagues.

Why The Red Sox Make The Trade

Apr 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have eyed a trade for Marte dating back to last season. The team is eyeing a trade to thrust the team into legitimate contention, and the All-Star second baseman could do just that. Marte fills a need for a power bat from the infield within Boston’s talented offensive rotation. He could benefit greatly in a bolstered rotation while offering much-needed power to the Red Sox offense.

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