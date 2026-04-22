MLB Mock Trade: Kevin Gausman to Padres, 2026 Fantasy Value Outlook and Blue Jays Prospect Return Breakdown

This mock trade centers on the fantasy impact of adding Kevin Gausman, who in 2026 is producing like a high-end fantasy starter with strong strikeouts, a low ERA, and an elite WHIP, making him a major boost in both redraft and playoff pushes.

For the San Diego Padres, he immediately upgrades the rotation with reliable weekly innings and ace-level strikeout upside, while in fantasy, he profiles as a locked-in SP2 with SP1 upside depending on matchup and consistency.

On the flip side, the cost reflects his value as a short-term but elite contributor, with the Toronto Blue Jays turning a rental arm into long-term upside pieces instead of losing him for nothing.

Here’s what it takes for the Padres to acquire him:

San Diego Padres - Toronto Blue Jays MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Padres Acquire:

SP Kevin Gausman

Blue Jays Acquire:

LHP Kash Mayfield

OF Ryan Wideman

SP Victor Lizarraga

Fantasy Impact

Kevin Gausman (to the Padres):

Gausman has opened 2026 strong (2.54 ERA, 35 K in 28.1 IP, 0.95 WHIP), showing he’s still a high-end strikeout arm.

Moving to the San Diego Padres would likely boost his fantasy value slightly thanks to a strong defense and pitcher-friendly environment, keeping him in the SP2 range with SP1 upside in most formats.

Kash Mayfield (to the Blue Jays):

Kash Mayfield was straight MONEY for @TinCaps today!



5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

18 whiffs on 56 pitches



An ace-like outing for the Padres No. 3 prospect. pic.twitter.com/NhyWbfEJxK — Diego Garcia (@StatNerd_Base) April 17, 2026

Mayfield has been dominant in limited action (0.00 ERA, 16 K in 12 IP, 0.50 WHIP), rapidly increasing his prospect stock. With the Toronto Blue Jays, he’d become one of their top pitching prospects, but for fantasy, he remains more of a dynasty stash unless he fast-tracks to the majors later in the year.

Ryan Wideman (to the Blue Jays):

Wideman’s early .292/.896 OPS line with power-speed production (3 HR, 8 SB in 65 AB) highlights intriguing upside. In Toronto’s system, he’d be viewed as a rising outfield prospect; fantasy-wise, he’s a deep dynasty target with potential to develop into a power/speed contributor if the hit tool holds.

Victor Lizarraga (to the Blue Jays):

Lizarraga has struggled badly to start 2026 (20.25 ERA, 3.30 WHIP in 6.2 IP), though the sample is tiny. He’d likely be seen as a developmental arm for Toronto, and in fantasy, he’s more of a watchlist player—his value depends entirely on whether he can regain command and miss more bats.

Why The Padres Make The Trade

Apr 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres make this trade to capitalize on a clear win-now window by adding a proven frontline starter in Kevin Gausman. With Gausman performing well early in 2026 and bringing a strong strikeout profile, he immediately stabilizes and elevates the rotation for a postseason push.

Even as a short-term acquisition, his ability to deliver quality innings in high-leverage games is something internal options or prospects can’t reliably provide. By structuring the deal around Kash Mayfield, Ryan Wideman, and Victor Lizarraga while holding onto elite talents like Ethan Salas, the Padres improve their major league roster without completely gutting their farm system.

In essence, they’re converting future potential into present value, betting that adding a pitcher of Gausman’s caliber meaningfully increases their chances of contending right now.

Why The Blue Jays Make The Trade

There's no stopping Ryan Wideman tonight!



His second homer of the night clears the fence!@Storm_Baseball up 17-6 hosting Visalia. @EVT_News pic.twitter.com/7WmTn9sMPR — Diego Garcia (@StatNerd_Base) April 22, 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays make this trade because they’re dealing with a short-term asset in Kevin Gausman, who is performing well in 2026 (2.54 ERA, 35 strikeouts in 28.1 innings, 0.95 WHIP) but is set to hit free agency after the season.

Rather than risking losing him for nothing, they convert his value into controllable young talent. Even though Kash Mayfield is only a few starts into his pro career, his dominance (0.00 ERA, 16 strikeouts in 12 innings, 0.50 WHIP) gives Toronto a high-upside pitching prospect to build around, while Ryan Wideman adds an athletic, power-speed outfielder with early offensive production, and Victor Lizarraga offers a lower-risk developmental arm.

The logic is that Toronto sacrifices short-term rotation strength for a package that could contribute for years, aligning more with a retooling or long-term roster reset rather than maximizing a single season with a rental pitcher.

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