MLB Mock Trade: Mets Acquire Willi Castro and Danny Coulombe from Twins
The New York Mets have made it clear...they are going to be going after bullpen help. They should also be doing what they can to add a centerfielder.
They can accomplish both those things by giving the Minnesota Twins a call. The Twins are four games back of the final American League Wild Card spot, but are three games under .500 and not considered a contender.
They have a few rentals on their roster that undoubtedly will be on the trade block. Forget about Harrison Bader. The Mets know Bader from last year and by the final few months of the season, Bader was losing playing time to Tyrone Taylor.
Willi Castro is the name the Mets should be targeting from Minnesota. Castro was an All-Star last season and can play almost any position on the diamond. That would give the Mets all sorts of flexibility with mixing and matching players at different positions in a playoff push and come postseason time.
The other is left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe, who any contender is going to call the Twins about. Coulombe has been the best lefty reliever in MLB to the tune of a 0.63 ERA over 28.2 innings this season. Why not go in for a package of both?
New York Mets - Minnesota Twins MLB Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive
OF/IF Willi Castro
LHP Danny Coulombe
Minnesota Twins Receive
Mets No. 7 prospect and SS/3B Jesus Baez
Mets No. 16 prospect and OF Nick Morabito
Mets No. 22 prospect and RHP Jonathan Pintaro
Mets No. 24 prospect and RHP Dom Hamel
The Mets get themselves a versatile Castro, hitting .259 with a .348 OBP to go with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and eight stolen bases. While Castro has only played a game in CF this season, he's played 92 games there in his career. That's still many more than Jeff McNeil, who just started there this season. Castro has played considerable time in left field, right field, second base, shortstop and third base in his career. That's a super utility guy that can really help the Mets.
Coulombe is another expiring contract that can really fill a void in the Mets bullpen. They just got Brooks Raley back, who has looked sharp thus far, but Coulombe would give the Mets the second lefty to fill the hole of losing A.J. Minter for the season. The 35-year-old southpaw has been one of the most consistent relievers in baseball, pitching to the tune of a 1.46 ERA in 2022, 2.81 in 2023, 2.12 in 2024 and 0.63 this season. He leads all relievers in ERA in MLB.
The Twins would replenish their farm system with this trade, giving up two months of games for the potential of years to come with four quality prospects.
Jesus Baez is just 20 years old and is ranked No. 7 in the Mets system. He's currently at high-A Brooklyn, hitting .250 with a .344 OBP to go with nine home runs and 41 RBIs. He's played second base, third base and shortstop already in the minors.
Nick Morabito has shined so far in the minors at just 22 years old. He has played mostly centerfield and a bit of corner outfielder and is dynamic on the basepaths, stealing 33 bags this year and a whopping 59 bases last year. Morabito is hitting .288 with a .360 OBP for double-A Binghamton. The knock on Morabito is that he has almost no power. Through two seasons though, Morabito has consistently hit the ball and stole bases.
Jonathan Pintaro is a righty with intriguing stuff, who got to see .2 innings earlier this season in the big leagues. The 27-year-old has had a wild journey to get here and is in just his second minor league season. Pintaro has mostly been a starter, but since going up to triple-A at the start of July has become more of a reliever.
Dom Hamel is a starter that has mostly moved to the bullpen for triple-A Syracuse. The 26-year-old righty has dropped a bit in the Mets prospect rankings this season to No. 24, but is just a step away from the big leagues.
Pintaro and Hamel could both potentially get to the bigs with Minnesota either this year or next season. Morabito is about a year or two away. Baez is probably two or three years away. The Twins would get two pitchers and two positional players to stock their farm system for two players that will potentially leave in free agency. This deal makes perfect sense for both sides.
Fantasy Baseball Impact:
Castro would potentially be a part-time player for the Mets, so he probably would not hold much value keeping him on your roster. But he would join a more star-studded lineup in Queens, giving him chances for pitches to hit. Coulombe would get plenty of chances to set up Edwin Diaz, but is not worth having on the roster since he won't be getting any saves.