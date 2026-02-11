MLB Mock Trade: Nationals Acquire 1B Triston Casas from Red Sox

Triston Casas remains one of the more intriguing buy-low trade targets in baseball, as the former Red Sox first-round pick still offers middle-of-the-order upside thanks to his left-handed power, plate discipline, and years of team control. Though injuries derailed much of his recent momentum, including a ruptured patellar tendon that limited him in 2025, he appeared in 29 games and hit .182 with 3 home runs, 11 RBIs, and a .580 OPS before being sidelined.

Despite the underwhelming stat line, Casas’ raw power and on-base ability make him an appealing rebound candidate for a rebuilding club like the Washington Nationals that is searching for a long-term answer at first base. To acquire him, Washington would likely need to part with at least one upper-tier prospect plus additional young depth, as Boston would still value Casas’ upside and remaining team control even with his injury concerns.

Washington Nationals - Boston Red Sox MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Nationals Acquire:

Triston Casas (1B)

Red Sox Acquire:

Travis Sykora (RHP)

Jackson Kent (LHP)

Triston Casas: Casas provides the Nationals with immediate fantasy impact as an everyday middle-of-the-order bat. Despite a limited 2025 due to injury, he hit .182 with 3 home runs, 11 RBIs, and a .580 OPS in 29 games. His power upside and left-handed bat make him a strong contributor in runs, RBIs, and home runs for redraft and dynasty formats once fully healthy.

Travis Sykora: (#3 Nats 2025 prospect): Sykora dominated the minors in 2025 before a UCL injury, posting 45 ⅓ innings with a 1.79 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts. In dynasty leagues, he’s a top-tier fantasy SP with elite strikeout upside, but his 2026 fantasy value is limited due to recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Jackson Kent (#23 Nats 2025 prospect): Kent showed solid strikeout ability in 2025, logging 123 innings with a 4.61 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts. He projects as a mid-rotation or back-end starter long-term, offering modest dynasty upside but limited immediate fantasy value in redraft leagues.

Why The Nationals Make This Trade

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Nationals would make this trade to acquire Triston Casas as a long-term solution at first base, addressing a major roster hole and adding a left-handed middle-of-the-order bat. To get him, Washington would have to part with two talented young pitchers, Travis Sykora and Jackson Kent, giving up pitching depth in exchange for an MLB-ready bat.

Casas’ power potential and team control make him worth the cost, even with his history of injuries, as he provides immediate offensive impact while the Nationals continue to build around their developing core.

Why The Red Sox Make This Trade

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; West pitcher Travis Sykora (17) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Red Sox would target Nationals pitchers Travis Sykora and Jackson Kent to bolster their pitching depth and add high-upside arms to their farm system. With the offseason signing of Wilson Contreras securing first base, Triston Casas becomes expendable, especially given his history of injuries that have limited his availability and production.

Acquiring Sykora and Kent gives Boston controllable, talented pitching prospects who could develop into rotation or bullpen contributors, while allowing them to mitigate the risk of Casas’ health issues and balance their roster around Contreras at first base.

