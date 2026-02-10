MLB Mock Trade: Phillies Acquire All-Star Outfielder Steven Kwan from Guardians

Steven Kwan’s name has quietly become one of the more intriguing trade chips around the league thanks to his consistency at the plate and Gold Glove-caliber defense in left field. In 2025 with the Cleveland Guardians, Kwan played 156 games and slashed .272/.330/.374 with 11 homers, 81 runs scored, 56 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases, all while continuing to provide elite contact skills and superb outfield play that has earned him multiple All-Star nods and consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

What makes Kwan particularly attractive to contenders is his well-rounded offensive profile, high average, excellent plate discipline, and on-base skills, plus his defensive value in a premium corner outfield spot and control through the 2027 season on a relatively affordable arbitration salary.

For a team like the Phillies looking to solidify their lineup and shore up both the top and bottom of the order, Kwan would bring a dynamic presence atop the lineup and an immediate upgrade in left field. Let’s take a look at what it would take for the Phillies to acquire him.

Philadelphia Phillies - Cleveland Guardians MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Phillies Acquire:

Steven Kwan (OF)

Guardians Acquire:

Moises Chance (RHP)

Keaton Anthony (1B)

Gage Wood (RHP)

Steven Kwan is a steady, high-contact outfielder who provides strong contributions in batting average, runs, stolen bases, and on-base percentage. In 2025, he hit .272 with 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, 81 runs, 21 stolen bases, and a .705 OPS over 156 games. His combination of consistency and speed makes him a high-floor fantasy asset in redraft leagues, particularly for managers looking to bolster AVG, runs, and steals categories. While his power is modest, he’s a reliable contributor and a solid addition to the Phillies’ lineup for fantasy purposes.

Moises Chace is a promising pitching prospect who spent 2025 in Double-A, posting a 3.24 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 12 walks over 16.2 innings. While he has limited MLB experience, Chace shows potential as a future mid-rotation starter. In fantasy terms, he carries long-term dynasty or keeper league value, particularly in categories like ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts, but has minimal immediate impact for standard redraft leagues.

Keaton Anthony split the 2025 season between Double-A and Triple-A, hitting .323/.378/.484 over 82 games, demonstrating strong contact skills, a good on-base profile, and some power. While he doesn’t yet have a guaranteed MLB role, Anthony is a future fantasy asset in dynasty or keeper leagues, with the potential to contribute AVG, OBP, and moderate power once he reaches the majors. He provides upside for managers looking to build future outfield or corner infield talent.

Gage Wood, the Phillies’ 2025 first-round pick (26th overall), is a high-upside pitching prospect who spent 2025 in Single A and shows a mid-90s fastball with strikeout potential. While he has no immediate MLB impact, Wood is a valuable dynasty or keeper league asset, projected to develop into a frontline starter with upside in strikeouts and ratios. Fantasy managers targeting long-term pitching talent would see him as a key future piece in their rotation.

Why The Phillies Make The Trade

Sep 24, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates a win over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies would pursue Steven Kwan, a proven contact‑hitting outfielder who has built a reputation as a reliable top-of-the-order contributor with excellent plate discipline and above-average speed in this trade for several reasons. Kwan’s ability to get on base consistently and create scoring opportunities would immediately strengthen Philadelphia’s lineup, giving them a dependable presence at the top of the order.

To acquire a player of his caliber, the Phillies would part with several promising prospects, including Moisés Chace, Keaton Anthony, and Gage Wood. While these young players offer potential for the future, the team has considerable depth at their positions, making them more expendable in a push to win now.

This kind of trade would signal Philadelphia’s commitment to immediate competitiveness, prioritizing established major-league talent over longer-term development. By adding a consistent contributor like Kwan, the Phillies could improve their on-base ability, lineup balance, and overall offensive efficiency, all while maintaining enough depth in the system to continue developing talent behind the scenes.

Why The Guardians Make The Trade

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates completing a no hitter against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Guardians could consider trading Steven Kwan in exchange for prospects like Moisés Chace, Keaton Anthony, and Gage Wood as a way to restock their farm system and plan for long-term success. Kwan is a proven contact hitter and elite defender, providing consistent offensive value and strong defense in left field. However, Cleveland has a surplus of young outfield talent and contact-oriented hitters, making it an opportune time to trade Kwan while his value is high and still under team control.

In return, the Guardians would acquire a mix of promising, controllable players: a pitching prospect with rotation potential, a hitter with advanced contact and on-base skills, and a high-ceiling pitcher who could develop into a frontline starter.

By trading Kwan for multiple young players with upside, Cleveland would strengthen organizational depth, support the emergence of new talent, and position itself for both immediate competitiveness and sustained success in the future.

