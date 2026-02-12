MLB Mock Trade: New York Mets Acquire All-Star Outfielder Byron Buxton from Twins

In this MLB mock trade, All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton, coming off one of the best seasons of his career, would be a huge offensive and defensive boost for any contender looking for a true five-tool impact bat. In 2025, Buxton hit .264 with 35 home runs, 83 RBI, 24 stolen bases, and a .878 OPS, earning his first career Silver Slugger Award and pacing the Twins with career highs in several offensive categories while playing 126 games in center field.

Buxton’s combination of power, speed, and elite defense makes him a rare fantasy asset and lineup centerpiece, someone who can contribute across the board in batting average, homers, steals, runs, and OPS. His presence atop a lineup would immediately elevate run production, while his range in the outfield significantly strengthens a club’s defensive alignment.

That said, any trade involving Buxton would require him to waive his no-trade clause, giving him control over his next destination and ensuring the move is something he’s willing to accept. Let’s take a look at what it would take for the New York Mets to acquire him.

New York Mets - Minnesota Twins MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Mets Acquire:

Byron Buxton (OF)

Twins Acquire:

Ronny Mauricio (2B/SS)

Jonah Tong (RHP)

Carson Benge (OF)

Buxton’s 2025 campaign was one of his best ever: he slashed .264/.327/.551 with 35 home runs, 83 RBI, 97 runs scored, 24 stolen bases, and a standout .878 OPS in 126 games, career highs in power and production. For fantasy purposes, that kind of five‑category contribution elite homers, steals, runs, and strong ratio scoring, makes him an impactful everyday star. Moving to the Mets lineup, especially atop or near the top, could boost counting stats like runs and RBI, and his slugging and speed would help across five categories in roto and points leagues.

Tong is one of the Mets’ most exciting young arms, and in 2025, he dominated the minors with elite strikeout and run prevention numbers. He led all affiliated pitchers with a sub‑1.50 ERA and nearly 180 strikeouts over 113+ innings, then earned a Mets rotation spot late in the season, winning his MLB debut while contributing strong peripherals. For fantasy formats that value young arms, Tong offers massive strikeout upside and future SP1 potential, but he’s more long‑term dynasty value than immediate redraft impact unless he becomes a consistent major‑league starter.

Mauricio struggled in his 2025 big‑league return, batting .226 with 6 home runs and 10 RBI in 61 games as he rounded back into form after injury. While he’s still a former top prospect with power potential, in standard 2026 fantasy formats he’d likely grade as late round dart or bench depth rather than a consistent contributor. His upside is intriguing in deeper or keeper leagues, but he’s not yet a reliable everyday source of five‑category production at the MLB level.

Benge had a strong 2025 minor‑league season, slashing .279/.380/.460 with 13 home runs, 21 stolen bases, and solid walk rates across High‑A to Triple‑A. That profile, power, and speed with good OBP give him high dynasty fantasy appeal as a future everyday bat. He’s the sort of asset that could provide multi‑category value in 2026 or beyond, making him attractive for a team like Detroit looking to build depth and future skill position contributors.

Why The Mets Make This Trade

Sep 20, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of game two of a double header at Target Field.

The Mets would make this trade because they are in a clear win-now window, and adding Byron Buxton gives them a dynamic, five-tool player who can immediately impact their lineup. His combination of power, speed, and elite defense strengthens both the offensive and defensive sides of the team, providing a boost in run production and overall team efficiency.

With the Mets already having a talented roster, Buxton adds another high-impact piece to push them over the top in a competitive division and postseason race. Additionally, acquiring a proven star like him signals their commitment to contending now, even if it means parting with top prospects.

Why The Twins Make This Trade

Sep 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jonah Tong (21) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field.

The Twins would consider this trade to capitalize on Buxton’s peak value while addressing their long-term needs. By moving him, they could acquire multiple young, controllable players who provide depth and upside, helping to restock a system and balance the roster.

This type of move reduces reliance on a single star and spreads risk across several positions, while also giving the organization flexibility to build for sustained success. Essentially, it’s a way for Minnesota to turn one high-impact asset into multiple potential contributors for the present and future.

