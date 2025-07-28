MLB Mock Trade: New York Mets Acquire Cedric Mullins from Baltimore Orioles
The Mets made their first move and with the Orioles when they traded for Gregory Soto.
They could end up making another moving with the O's to upgrade in centerfield.
The Orioles clearly are sellers, sitting in last place in the AL East at 47-58 enterting the day Monday. The Mets clearly are buyers, standing tall in first place in the NL East at 62-44.
Orioles GM Mike Elias and Mets GM David Stearns have a relationship from their days working together with the Orioles. When Stearns left to become the Brewers GM, Elias took over his role as assistant GM in Houston.
Could there be a second Mets-Orioles deal go down before Thursday's 6pm trade deadline?
Cedric Mullins in Queens would make a lot of sense and give the Mets an upgrade from the Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil platoon they have been using.
New York Mets - Baltimore Orioles MLB Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive
Cedric Mullins
Baltimore Orioles Receive
Mets No. 21 prospect and outfielder Eli Serrano III
Mets No. 29 prospect and pitcher Dom Hamel
The Mets gave up their No. 19 prospect Wellington Aracena and pitcher Cameron Foster, who was not ranked in their top 30 in exchange for Gregory Soto. Would imagine a deal for Mullins would look something similar to that.
Mullins has put up fairly similar numbers this year to most years in his career with the average and on-base percentage taking a bit of a hit. The 30-year-old outfielder has 14 home runs and 45 RBIs to go along with 14 stolen bases in 88 games. He's on pace to have the most RBIs of his career and come close to his high of 30 homers in a season.
The Mets have to determine if they feel Mullins is an upgrade over Jeff McNeil. Offensively, Mullins is certainly an upgrade over Tyrone Taylor, but is not as good defensively. McNeil has hit better (.252) and got on base (.352) at a higher rate than Mullins, but is not a true centerfielder and does not give the Mets as much power or speed.
Eli Serrano III is the Mets No. 21 ranked prospect in just his first full season in the minor leagues at single-A Brooklyn The 22-year-old outfielder has seven home runs and 37 RBIs, hitting .231 with a .347 OBP. Serrano hits and throws left-handed and helped get NC State to the College World Series.
Dom Hamel climbed his way up the Mets system, now being just a step away from the big leagues at triple-A. The 26-year-old has been used as a starter and a reliever, so it's yet to be determined what he is exactly. He's mostly been used now as a reliever and an opener after starting early on. Hamel has tossed 51.1 innings with a 4.38 ERA. Maybe he gets a chance in Baltimore out of the bullpen later this season if he went there.
Fantasy Baseball Impact:
Mullins might not be an everyday centerfielder with the Mets the rest of the season, so he likely is not worth having on the roster, even in deeper leagues. The Mets may still mix in Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor and use Mullins in some cases off the bench.