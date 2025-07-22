MLB Mock Trade: New York Mets Acquire Jhoan Durán From Minnesota Twins
David Stearns made it be known on Monday that the Mets are definitely looking to bolster their bullpen. With A.J. Minter, Danny Young, Max Kranick, and Dedniel Núñez all suffering season-ending injuries, the Mets need reinforcements in relief.
The Twins are sitting five games out of the last American League Wild Card spot and four games under .500. They sure look like a team that will be sellers. With the Mets being just a half game back of the Phillies in the NL East and the Wild Card getting tight, the Mets will be buyers.
We know a rental like Danny Coulombe out of that Twins bullpen is likely to get dealt, but what about their closer? Jhoan Durán has been brilliant this season and throughout his four-year career thus far.
The Mets should go for Durán.
Closer No. 2
The Mets have their closer in Edwin Diaz, but why not acquire a second closer to be your setup man. Also, Diaz has a potential opt out after the season in his contract. With the way he's pitching this year, it feels like he will opt out to get a bigger deal. It's yet to be known whether Stearns and the front office would give Diaz a monster contract that could look similar to the five-year, $102 million deal that he originally got.
Minnesota Twins - New York Mets MLB Mock Trade
Minnesota Twins Receive:
SS/OF and Mets No. 1 prospect Jett Williams
SPB and Mets No. 11 prospect Jonathan Santucci
SP and Mets No. 14 prospect Blade Tidwell
New York Mets Receive:
RP Jhoan Durán
The Twins would get the Mets top prospect in a 21-year-old with tons of upside in Jett Williams. The right-handed hitter has played shortstop, second base and centerfield, so that would give the Twins some versatility. Williams is hitting .291 with a .399 OBP to go with eight home runs, 31 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. The 2022 first-round pick does it all and would probably be up in the big leagues sometime next season.
Jonathan Santucci is a southpaw quickly rising up the Mets farm system in just his first minor league season. The 22-year-old is already at double-A Binghamton after 13 starts in single-A Brooklyn. Santucci has made two starts at the double-A level and has a 3.46 ERA on the season over 15 starts in 75.1 innings of work. The Twins badly need help when it comes to the starting rotation and Santucci could be a piece for them in the big leagues in 2026/2027 and beyond.
Blade Tidwell is a righty that has made two starts in the big leagues with the Mets, pitching 15 innings in total. The 24-year-old has shown flashes of good stuff and the potential ability to be better as a reliever than a starter. The Mets opted to go to Tidwell for spot starts before they went to Brandon Sproat or Nolan McLean. Tidwell would give the Twins another arm in their system, which is their weakness.
Durán would give the Mets their closer of the future if Diaz decides to opt out and the Mets decide not to give him a long-term deal. The 27-year-old has a 1.62 ERA over 44.1 innings to go along with 50 strikeouts and 15 saves. He has two more years of control before he becomes a free agent, so the Mets would not have to commit a ton of money to him through 2027.
Not to mention, Durán's entrance music is truly electric. You pair his entrance music with a lights-out Citi Field, followed by Edwin Diaz's Timmy Trumpets with Blasterjaxx "Narco" and you get a party in Queens. The Mets would have arguably the best backend of a bullpen in Major League Baseball and make them a serious championship contender come playoff time. D & D in Queens.
Fantasy Baseball Impact:
Durán would probably lose out on most save opportunities to Diaz. He might still get a few on nights Diaz is unavailable, but in most leagues, Durán probably would not be usable. Come 2026 though on a championship contending Mets team, Durán would be very vaulable on your roster if the Mets opt to not give Diaz a new deal.