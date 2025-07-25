MLB Mock Trade: New York Mets Acquire Luis Robert Jr. from Chicago White Sox
The Mets have begun trade deadline season by adding a much-needed left-handed reliever in Gregory Soto from the Orioles to their bullpen for two prospects.
They are far from finished though. The team likely will add at least one more reliever. They also will be looking into an upgrade in centerfield. They badly need more offense from that position.
One name that continues to come up as the Mets have reportedly checked in with the White Sox on him is Luis Robert Jr.
The 27-year-old outfielder has a club option for $20 million each of the next two seasons that will most certainly be declined by whatever team acquires him. It has a $2 million buyout option, which certainly will be used.
Could Robert Jr. be a good change of scenery candidate? He would be an upgrade for the Mets over Tyrone Taylor and probably an upgrade over Jeff McNeil, who has been playing out of position out there in center. Robert Jr. was out of Friday's lineup due to groin tightness, which doesn't sound like a major issue, but is worth monitoring.
Let's see what a trade might look like.
New York Mets - Chicago White Sox MLB Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive
CF Luis Robert Jr.
Chicago White Sox Receive
SP and Mets No. 16 prospect Nate Dohm
INF and Mets No. 26 prospect Marco Vargas
While Robert Jr. is hitting just .206 with a .293 OBP this season to go along with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs, he's just a few years removed from a career year. He belted 38 homers and drove in 80 runs in 2023, hitting .264 with a .316 OBP in his lone All-Star appearance.
Going from the last place White Sox to first place Mets could be the boost that he needed. There's definitely a high ceiling when he's at his best and trading two lower-level prospects for him would make a ton of sense. The Mets can not be consistently starting Taylor and McNeil in CF come September and in the postseason if they're serious about winning a championship.
Nate Dohn is the Mets 16th-ranked prospect and a starting pitcher currently in high-A Brooklyn. The right-hander has a 3.02 ERA, making 16 starts over 59.2 innings, striking out 75. The 22-year-old is in his first season in the minor leagues and has a fastball that tops out at 98 MPH. The White Sox can use all the pitching they can get in their system and Dohm would be a nice fit for them, projected to get to the big leagues by 2027.
Marco Vargas is a 20-year-old infielder that has split time between second, third and shortstop. Vargas is hitting .265 with a .359 OBP at high-A Brooklyn to go along with one homer, 32 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. Vargas was part of the return the Mets got from the Marlins when they traded David Robertson. He has terrific plate discipline at such a young age with plenty of room to grow.
Fantasy Baseball Impact:
Robert Jr. would likely get a bulk of the starts in CF for the Mets, but with other players on the roster and his struggles thus far, the change to Queens probably does not make it worth picking him up, even in deeper leagues. The Mets could still use McNeil there and mix and match guys depending on who is pitching.