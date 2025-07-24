MLB Mock Trade: New York Mets Acquire Merrill Kelly from Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks are slowly fading their way completely out of the National League Wild Card race.
With just 59 games to go, the D-Backs are 50-53 and 5.5 games back of the last Wild Card spot. They look to very much be sellers with multiple rentals on the roster that likely will be traded.
One of those rentals having a really strong season is Merrill Kelly.
The Mets may have got Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea back, but still could use another playoff-esque starting pitcher. With Clay Holmes potentially moving to the bullpen at some point, the Mets landing Kelly would give them some breathing room in the rotation.
New York Mets - Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive
SP Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks Receive
No. 9 Mets prospect and OF/2B A.J. Ewing
No. 14 Mets prospect and SP Jack Wenninger
The Mets get a starter that is having a good season and has had a consistently strong career. Kelly also had success in the 2023 playoffs to the tune of a 2.25 ERA over four starts. The Mets need to get a starter that has had some success in October and while the sample size is small, it's a good sign to see that Kelly showed up in the big moment.
Kelly, 36, was a late bloomer to the big leagues, but has had a solid MLB career with a 3.76 ERA over seven seasons. If he shined here, the Mets could another starter next year and can maybe get him on a one-year deal in free agency.
A.J. Ewing is shining in his second full season in the minor leagues in single-A ball. The 20-year-old has climbed the ranks of Mets prospects, now up to No. 9 in the system. Ewing is hitting .316 with a .424 OBP with a ridiculous 55 stolen bases in 83 games. The left-handed hitter has played mostly outfield with some second base. This would be a tremendous get for the D-Backs as Ewing is showing tons of promise in just a few years in the minors and at just 20 years old.
Jack Wenninger is another rising prospect in the Mets system, now ranking at No. 14. Wenninger is shining at double-A Binghamton with a 2.96 ERA over 18 starts. The 23-year-old righty has improved each year from 2023 and is now a potential candidate to get to the big leagues next season. With the Diamondbacks potentially losing Kelly and Zac Gallen, they will need future reinforcements in the rotation and Wenninger could be that guy.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Kelly would go from a sub-.500 team to a potential World Series contender. This would give him more opportunities for wins in the Mets rotation and a must-have on your roster. He's already got a 9-5 record in Arizona, so Kelly would see even a bigger boost in Queens.