MLB Mock Trade: Mets Acuire Cedric Mullins In Deal Involving Starling Marte
This has been a disastrous season for the Baltimore Orioles, who currently sit in last place in the American League East with a record of 37 - 48. While their general manager, Mike Elias, has been very hesitant to become a seller, it could end up becoming inevitable over the next few weeks.
Likewise, the New York Mets, who were once rolling in the National League East, are starting to look a lot like the Mets again. They should be in the market to plug the holes in their sinking ship. They have now lost 13 of their last 16 games. The team has no offense, and the pitching isn't very good either. However, they have to add some hitting behind their top four hitters. The lineup quickly devolves into a black hole once you get beyond Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto.
A trade between these two teams, with the Orioles sending Cedric Mullins to Queens, makes a ton of sense. The Mets could desperately use a proven left-handed bat in their lineup. However, Mullins has taken a big step back at the plate this season. From 2021-2024, Mullins posted a .258/.325/.440 slash line with a 114 OPS+. In 2025, Mullins has seen a significant drop off in those numbers to just .213/.295/.413 with a 101 OPS+. This drop off could lead to a reasonable price tag for a Mets' team that wants to compete but probably knows they aren't championship caliber.
New York Mets - Baltimore Orioles Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive
OF Cedric Mullins
Baltimore Orioles Receive
OF Starling Marte
Prospect OF Drew Gilbert
Prospect Utility Chris Suero
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Mets
The Mets move some prospects for a bat they know can get hot and has pop. A change of scenery can get Mullins back on track as the star we've seen him be in the past.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Orioles
Baltimore gets Marte back to plug in as a competent player for the rest of the season before his contract expires. He's essentially a veteran placeholder. They also add some solid prospects. The haul could be much larger if he gets hot over the next few weeks.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
It can't get much worse for Mullins. A fresh start can only help him. He would also add some depth to the Mets lineup to raise the overall RBI opportunities for everyone on the team if he starts hitting like he's shown he can in the past.