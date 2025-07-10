MLB Mock Trade: Mets Bolster Pitching Staff By Acquiring Pirates SP Mitch Keller
It's been an up-and-down year for the New York Mets. Since getting off to a red-hot start and taking command of the NL East early in the season, they have been plagued by slumps and mediocrity. Some of their struggles can be chalked up to injuries to their pitching staff, while you can also point to them just not being that good, and average players who outperformed their talent early in the season coming back down to earth. They currently sit in second place in the NL East behind the Philadelphia Phillies.
While the Mets are currently in a tight race with Philly, the Phillies pass the eye test as the better team. The Mets will likely be a playoff team, but don't look to be in the same class as the top teams in the National League. They will have to make some moves before the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline if they are hoping to make a deep playoff run in a league that features the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and the Phillies. Despite the fact that their lineup is a black hole once you get past the top four batters, pitching should be their top priority after the team has faced a rash of injuries this season.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are a team that has slowly been building a talented young squad by acquiring prospects. We expect them to be sellers again at this trade deadline. One of the players we expect them to make available before the deadline is right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller. The 29-year-old has been a solid pitcher for a while now, but is having the best year of his career. Despite a 3 - 10 record, which can be much in part blamed on his supporting cast, he has pitched 113 innings with a 3.58 ERA, 89 strikeouts, and a 1.17 WHIP in a home field that significantly favors hitters over pitchers. Adding a player of his caliber would be a huge boost for the Mets' staff.
Mock Trade New York Mets - Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Mets Receive
RHP Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates Receive
Prospect - OF/SS Jett Williams
Prospect - OF/1B Ryan Clifford
Why The Trade Makes Sense for the Mets
After a run to the NLCS last season and unlimited resources from an outspoken owner, the Mets are constantly in win-now mode, even if the roster doesn't appear to have the talent that matches that mentality. They are going to go all in this season to try to make another deep playoff run. Adding a talented pitcher like Keller gives them the best chance to do just that. Not only will he fill a hole left by injuries, but he is an upgrade from what they originally had in their rotation.
Why The Trade Makes Sense for the Pirates
Williams is considered by many to be the Mets' top prospect, and Williams is a promising young bat. As the Pirates continue this slow process of building a contender through their farm system, they have to acquire young sluggers. The pitching in Pittsburgh looks to be on the right track, but despite having a few pieces, the offense needs to catch up and add some run support. This trade could go a long way in getting them closer to that goal.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Moving Keller to a more pitcher-friendly park like Citi Field could vastly improve his fantasy value. He's already on a hot streak right now, but getting out of Pittsburgh could do wonders for his numbers. He'd be the big winner in this situation.