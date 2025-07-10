MLB Mock Trade: New York Mets Land Adolis Garcia From Texas Rangers
The New York Mets came out of the gates on fire to start the 2025 season, but a midseason slump in June dropped them just behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. With a razor-thin one-game deficit (as of this writing), the Mets remain firmly in striking distance—but with Tyrone Taylor struggling at the plate and Jose Siri sidelined, it might be time for the Metropolitans to make a splash before the trade deadline. After all, this is Juan Soto’s first season in Queens, and expectations are sky-high for a deep October run.
Enter Adolis García.
If the Texas Rangers decide to shift into seller mode ahead of the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline, García could become one of the most appealing buy-low bats available. The slugging outfielder exploded onto the scene with 97 home runs and 12.1 WAR over his first three full seasons. Though his bat cooled last year—he slashed .224/.284/.400—he still swatted 25 homers, proving there’s still plenty left in the tank. This season hasn’t brought much of a rebound at the plate (.228/.274/.380), but his glove remains elite, tallying 10 defensive runs saved and keeping him in positive WAR territory.
So, how could the Amazins make this deal a reality? Let’s dive into a potential trade.
New York Mets - Texas Rangers MLB Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive:
OF Adolis García
Texas Rangers Receive:
RHP Anthony Nunez
Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Mets
The Mets desperately need outfield reinforcements beyond Soto and Brandon Nimmo. Taylor’s defense is stellar, but his bat is ice cold. Siri, once healthy, doesn’t offer much more at the plate. García, even in a down year, brings 30-homer potential and the kind of spark that could supercharge the lineup.
Slotting him into the everyday lineup would allow Jeff McNeil to move back to the infield, giving the Mets more flexibility. It could also create a clearer path for Ronny Mauricio at third base and enable Mark Vientos to lock down DH duties, should he start to return to last season's form. It’s a domino effect that could stabilize the entire roster and put more pop in the heart of the order. The Mets need more production outside of the top four and Garcia could be just what the doctor ordered.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Rangers
Texas may want to offload the remainder of García’s $9.25 million salary, and given his struggles, they likely wouldn’t command a premium return. But that doesn’t mean they’d walk away empty-handed.
Anthony Nunez, a flame-throwing right-hander signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tampa, has become one of the more intriguing bullpen arms in the minors. With a 1.34 ERA and 0.74 WHIP over 27 appearances between High-A and Double-A, he could offer long-term value to a Texas bullpen in need of depth.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Don’t let Citi Field’s pitcher-friendly reputation fool you—García’s fantasy stock could soar in this Mets lineup. Surrounded by Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Soto, and Pete Alonso, García would see a significant uptick in RBI chances and run production. A change of scenery could be just what he needs to reignite his bat—and he’d be a sneaky midseason target for savvy fantasy baseball.
This move would be bold—but for a team eyeing their first World Series in what feels like forever, bold might just be what the Mets need.