MLB Mock Trade: New York Mets Land David Bednar From Pittsburgh Pirates
While the New York Mets already have one of the premier closers in the game with Edwin Díaz, adding an elite setup man could be the missing piece for a serious playoff push in the loaded National League. Against high-octane offenses like the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets need top-tier pitching in the bullpen to hold leads in tight games.
With Ryne Stanek, Reed Garrett, and Huascar Brazobán all delivering solid performances — especially earlier in the season — sliding them into earlier-inning roles and pairing Díaz with a true eighth-inning shutdown arm could spark something special in Queens.
Enter David Bednar.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are clear sellers at the deadline, and Bednar is a name that’s caught the Mets’ attention. He’d form a lethal late-game duo with Díaz and, perhaps even more importantly, he’s not just a rental — he’s under team control through 2026.
In 2025, Bednar has been electric, posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 32 innings with 45 strikeouts. His fastball is humming at 97.1 mph, and he ranks in the 96th percentile in strikeout rate. The lackluster 2-5 record and modest 13 saves don’t reflect his dominance — they reflect Pittsburgh’s inability to garner early leads.
So how can the Amazin’s land Bednar before the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline? Let’s break down a potential deal that could bring him to Flushing.
New York Mets - Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Mock Trade
New York Mets Receive
RHP David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates Receive
Prospect OF Drew Gilbert
Prospect SS/3B Colin Houck
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Mets
The Mets' bullpen hit a rough patch from June through the All-Star break after leading the majors in ERA earlier this season — and if they want to return to elite form, landing David Bednar would be a shrewd and timely move. With team control through 2026, Bednar would give New York a fearsome two-headed monster in the final frames alongside Díaz. The hard-throwing righty is a strikeout artist, and in the event of a Díaz injury, he has the closer experience and pedigree to step in seamlessly.
However, the true vision is for Bednar to lock down the eighth, torching opposing hitters before Diaz slams the door shut in the ninth. The Mets are clearly in win-now mode, and for David Stearns and the front office, parting with future prospects is a fair price to pay for a bullpen boost that could make all the difference down the stretch.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Pirates
With just one year left on his deal after this season and a deep playoff out of the question, the Pirates would be wise to cash in on David Bednar while his value is high. Adding some offensive firepower to a lineup that leans heavily on Oneil Cruz and Brian Reynolds should be a priority. Drew Gilbert is New York’s ninth-ranked prospect, a high-upside outfielder who has raked his way to Triple-A, posting a .284/.368/.569 slash line with seven homers and 22 RBIs in just 28 games since June 11. He could be MLB-ready and man the right-field spot in Pittsburgh almost immediately.
The Bucs would also land Colin Houck, a 2023 first-round pick with intriguing upside. While he’s still raw — and has battled strikeout issues in the minors — his speed, defensive tools, and projectable bat could eventually develop into a solid platoon or utility role. For a team looking to build around Skenes and Cruz, this deal gives the Pirates a head start on retooling for the future.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
The surprising winner in this trade from a fantasy perspective could be Gilbert, who has a far clearer path to the big leagues in Pittsburgh than he does in New York. With Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo locked into the corner outfield spots and defensive specialist Tyrone Taylor patrolling center, there’s virtually no scenario where Gilbert sniffs the Mets' lineup this season. But in Pittsburgh? A call-up isn’t just possible — it might be probable.
As for Bednar, his stats likely wouldn’t shift much in a new uniform. However, fantasy managers chasing saves will need to pivot quickly, as there’s zero chance the Mets bump Díaz from his ninth-inning role.