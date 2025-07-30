MLB Mock Trade: Orioles Ship Ryan O’Hearn To Astros for a Trio of Blue-Chippers
The truth can hurt. And right now, the city of Baltimore is feeling the pain.
Yes, their Orioles have won six of their last seven—one of those wins being an 18-0 beatdown of the eminently beatdown-able Colorado Rockies—and yes, this is a parity-centric MLB season in which playoff spots in both the American and National Leagues are up for grabs.
But the hard truth is that the 50-58 O’s have no shot at the postseason. And it hurts. And while there’s little-to-nothing the franchise can do to alleviate the pain now, there’re plenty of ways to make the future less agonizing.
One of those ways might involve the Houston Astros.
Clenched In Clutch City
Despite their garbage July, the Astros currently own the second-best record in the AL—their 61-47 tally has them 1.5 games behind the tied-for-first-place Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. And they’ve made their noise despite raking 18th in runs scored and 14th in home runs.
Sure, their .257 team average is the second-best in baseball, but considering they’ve scored three-or-fewer runs in seven of their last 12 games, another legit hitter—especially one with a scootch of power—would certainly help their cause.
Enter Ryan O’Hearn. And enter this potential deal:
Houston Astros receive:
- Ryan O’Hearn (1B/DH)
Baltimore Orioles receive:
- Collin Price (C, Triple-A)
- Alimber Santa (RHP, Triple-A)
- Miguel Ullola (RHP, Triple-A)
Houston, We Fixed the Problem
We’re not going to climb on our soapbox and rant and rave about O’Hearn’s power—dude only has 12 home runs this season, and his career-best total was last season’s 15. But his dozen 2025 dingers would constitute the fifth-highest total on the current Astros roster, as would his 41 RBIs.
Sure, Christian Walker is decamped at first base, but O’Hearn could make for a fine DH and an equally fine back-up.
The Astros have limped through the season’s second half—they’ve gone 5-7 since returning from the break—and a reliable bat (or even a semi-reliable bat) could get them back into the mix for the AL’s top record.
O’s Yes
As noted, the Orioles aren’t a bad team. But they’re not a good team, and some quality additions to the minors wouldn’t hurt, even if it means moving on from a respected All-Star.
Ullola has been comped to Freddy Peralta, and Price is believed to be in the Carson Kelly mold, while Santa has given off some Luis Gil vibes, potentially great stuff for a franchise that’s a few years away from being a thing.
It would be tough to say farewell to O’Hearn—he’s one of the good ones—but with the season all but toast, it’s time for the O’s to restock the farm system and plan for 2026 and beyond.