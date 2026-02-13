MLB Mock Trade: Padres Acquire Kodai Senga from Mets

Few pitchers have generated as much intrigue in recent MLB trade chatter as Kodai Senga. In 2025, Senga pitched 135 innings for the Mets, posting a 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 176 strikeouts, and 12 wins, showcasing his ability to dominate lineups with high-velocity pitches and swing-and-miss secondary offerings.

Despite some concerns about his injury history, Senga brings elite upside as a potential frontline starter who can anchor a playoff rotation and provide both strikeouts and wins at the top of the staff. For a team in need of a difference-making arm, he offers the rare combination of ace-level talent, strikeout potential, and innings-eating durability when healthy. Let’s take a look at what the San Diego Padres would need to give up to acquire him.

San Diego Padres - New York Mets MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Padres Acquire:

Kodai Senga (RHP)

Mets Acquire:

J.P. Sears (LHP)

Bradgley Rodriguez (RHP)

Kale Fountain (1B/3B)

Moving to the Padres would likely give him a full season as a frontline starter in a strong rotation, increasing run support and win opportunities. For fantasy managers, Senga's high strikeout rate and sub-3.25 ERA potential make him an elite SP1/SP2 option in both 5x5 and points leagues. His main risk remains injury, but if healthy, he could easily finish as a top-5 fantasy starter.

In 2025, Sears made 22 starts, pitching 117 innings with a 4.35 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts. He provides the Mets with MLB-ready innings, but his fantasy ceiling is limited compared to Senga. Sears is a solid mid-rotation SP3/SP4 option, offering steady innings and strikeouts but unlikely to dominate in standard fantasy formats.

Rodriguez is a high-upside pitching prospect who could make his MLB debut in 2026. While he has the potential to contribute in strikeouts and ERA in deeper or dynasty leagues, his immediate fantasy impact is limited. He’s more of a long-term investment for managers targeting future SP help rather than a 2026 league-winner.

Fountain is a toolsy minor-league position player with versatility across multiple spots. While he offers dynasty or deep-league upside, his 2026 fantasy contribution is likely minimal in standard leagues. He’s a late-round flier who could develop into a multi-category contributor if he earns major-league playing time.

Why The Padres Make The Trade

Aug 14, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Citi Field. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Padres would consider trading for Kodai Senga to upgrade their rotation with a true frontline starter. Senga brings ace-level upside, capable of anchoring a playoff-caliber staff alongside Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Joe Musgrove. Despite his injury history, the Padres are in a win-now mode, and acquiring Senga gives them a potential difference-maker who can dominate high-leverage games.

Additionally, the Padres have MLB-ready pitching depth and minor-league prospects, which makes it feasible to part with J.P. Sears, Bradgley Rodriguez, and Kale Fountain without crippling their future. Sears is a serviceable starter but doesn’t have the same ceiling as Senga, and the prospects add depth but aren’t immediate impact players. Essentially, the Padres are betting on high reward over short-term risk, trading controllable but lower-ceiling assets for a top-tier rotation piece who could push them deeper into the postseason.

Why The Mets Make The Trade

Sep 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher JP Sears (38) delivers during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Mets could trade Kodai Senga to the Padres for J.P. Sears, Kale Fountain, and Bradgley Rodriguez to balance immediate needs and long-term upside. Sears provides MLB-ready rotation depth, giving the Mets a more predictable option than the injury-prone Senga, while Rodriguez adds a high-upside pitching prospect for the future, and Fountain offers positional flexibility as a toolsy prospect.

This package converts a high-ceiling but inconsistent arm into a combination of short-term stability and controllable talent, strengthening both the rotation and the farm system. Additionally, moving Senga could provide financial flexibility, allowing the Mets to pursue free-agent or contract-extension opportunities while mitigating the risk of relying on a starter with a history of injuries.

