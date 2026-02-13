MLB Mock Trade: Royals Acquire Jasson Domínguez from Yankees for All-Star Infielder

Few young players generated more intrigue in 2025 than Jasson Domínguez of the New York Yankees. In his first extended run of big-league action, the 22-year-old switch-hitter slashed .257/.331/.388 across 123 games, launching 10 home runs, driving in 47 runs, scoring 58 times, and stealing 23 bases. The raw power and speed combination that once made him one of the most hyped international prospects in baseball continues to flash, and evaluators still see 20-plus home run power with 25–30 steal upside as he matures.

With multiple years of team control remaining, Domínguez offers the kind of cost-controlled athletic upside that can fit both rebuilding timelines and competitive windows.

At the same time, there are reasons New York could consider capitalizing on his value. Domínguez’s defense has graded below average, particularly in reads and routes in the outfield, and his long-term home may be limited to a corner spot. The Yankees also possess considerable outfield depth at the major-league and upper-minor levels, potentially making him more expendable than his talent alone would suggest.

For a team willing to bet on his ceiling and live with developmental growing pains, Domínguez represents a high-upside cornerstone. Let’s take a look at what it would take for the Kansas City Royals to acquire him.

New York Yankees - Kansas City Royals MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Yankees Acquire:

Maikel García (INF)

Royals Acquire:

Jasson Domínguez (OF)

In 2025, García appeared in 143 games, hitting .271/.336/.398 with 12 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 78 runs scored. Trading him to the Yankees would give New York a high-floor, contact-oriented infielder who can play third base or shortstop. García provides steady production in runs and RBIs, and his contact skills make him a reliable contributor in batting-average or OBP-focused leagues.

While his power is modest compared to Domínguez and he doesn’t offer stolen-base upside, he would serve as a dependable, low-risk fantasy option, providing consistency and versatility for teams seeking stability in the infield.

In 2025, Domínguez played 123 games for the Yankees, slashing .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs, 58 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. Moving to the Royals would likely give him full-time at-bats, something he struggled to secure in New York due to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham blocking outfield and DH positions. His combination of power and speed gives him the potential for 25–30 HR and 20–25 SB at his peak.

While his batting average may fluctuate and strikeouts remain a risk, the consistent plate appearances and opportunity to be an everyday contributor make him a high-upside fantasy asset, especially in dynasty or keeper leagues.

Why The Yankees Makes The Trade

Sep 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) runs to third base during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Yankees could be interested in trading Jasson Domínguez for Maikel García for several reasons tied to both roster construction and positional needs. Domínguez, despite his high ceiling, faces limited playing time in New York’s crowded outfield and DH spots.

With Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton occupying the primary outfield and DH roles, Domínguez might even start the season in the minors if not dealt, making his path to regular major-league at-bats uncertain.

At the same time, the Yankees have potential gaps in the infield, particularly at shortstop and third base. Anthony Volpe and Ryan McMahon currently hold those spots, but neither is a proven everyday option long-term.

Acquiring García would give New York a Gold Glove–caliber, versatile infielder who can play multiple positions and immediately upgrade both the defense and contact-oriented bat at the hot corner and up-the-middle. Trading Domínguez for García would allow the Yankees to balance their lineup, address infield needs, and convert a crowded outfield asset into a more reliable, high-floor contributor.

Why The Royals Makes The Trade

Jul 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) bats against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals could be very interested in acquiring Jasson Domínguez because of his elite upside and their current roster composition. Domínguez brings a rare combination of power, speed, and switch-hitting ability, giving him true middle-of-the-order potential that could make an immediate impact and anchor the team’s lineup for years.

For a club like the Royals, who are seeking high-ceiling talent to accelerate their rebuild, he represents a potential star in a position where they currently lack top-tier options.

The Royals have substantial infield depth, featuring established players like Bobby Witt Jr., Michael Massey, and Jonathan India, along with several high-upside infield prospects in the minors. This surplus of infield talent gives them the flexibility to trade an infielder like Maikel García in exchange for an outfielder with Domínguez’s upside, addressing a key organizational need while leveraging their infield depth.

