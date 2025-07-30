MLB Mock Trade: Philadelphia Phillies Deal Mick Abel To Giants For Ryan Walker
Earlier this week, I suggested that the Texas Rangers acquire Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants for Jon Gray. The trade winds and ideas landed in Philadelphia over the last day or so, and they appear to be out of the running for David Bednar.
The Phillies' bullpen ERA (4.33) screams disaster in the late innings in the postseason, but Philadelphia has two starting arms (Mick Abel and Andrew Painter) in the minors that will help in the late innings in September. Additionally, Jose Alvarado is expected to return from his 80-game suspension in mid-August.
The Giants' quest for a younger starting pitcher led to them asking for Mick Abel for a relief arm. Philadelphia should balk at acquiring Camilo Doval due to his lack of command (24 walks over 45.2 innings) and recent struggles (6.75 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, nine walks, and 14 strikeouts over his last 10.2 innings). San Francisco won’t part with Randy Rodriguez, so a Mick Abel for Ryan Walker deal is left as the only viable trade for these two teams.
Philadelphia Phillies - San Francisco Giants MLB Mock Trade
Phillies Receive
Ryan Walker
Giants Receive
Mick Abel
Abel has made 38 starts over the past three seasons at AAA, with his right arm finally emerging this year (7-2 with a 2.31 ERA, 1.116 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts over 74.0 innings). Philadelphia gave him his first major league experience earlier in the year, but the bad outweighed the good (5.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts over 25.0 innings) due to allowing seven home runs. His four-seamer sits in the mid-90s while mixing in a curveball, slider, and sinker.
In 2024, Walker was sensational (10-4 with a 1.91 ERA, 0.850 WHIP, 99 strikeouts, and 10 saves over 80.0 innings). He has walked a few more batters (2.5 per nine) this season, leading to fewer strikeouts (9.1 per nine). His WHIP (1.125) suggests a better arm than his ERA (4.22). Walker has been better in July (2.79 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts over 9.2 innings).